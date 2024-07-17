Vishay Intertechnology : New Vishay Intertechnology 890 nm IR Emitting Diode Offers High Typical Radiant Intensity of 235 mW/sr and Fast Switching Times of 15 ns
July 17, 2024 at 03:29 am EDT
MALVERN, Pa. - July 17, 2024 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is broadening its optoelectronics portfolio with the introduction of a new 890 nm high speed infrared (IR) emitting diode in a clear, untinted leaded plastic package. Based on surface emitter technology, the Vishay Semiconductors TSHF5211 combines an excellent -1.0 mV/K temperature coefficient of VF with higher radiant intensity and faster rise and fall times than previous-generation devices.
The emitter diode released today offers high typical radiant intensity of 235 mW/sr at a 100 mA drive current, which is 50 % higher than previous-generation solutions. With fast switching times of 15 ns, low typical forward voltage of 1.5 V, and a narrow ± 10° angle of half intensity, the device will serve as a high intensity emitter for smoke detectors and industrial sensors. In these applications, the TSHF5211 offers good spectral matching with silicon photodetectors.
RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the device is lead (Pb)-free and capable of lead (Pb)-free soldering up to 260 °C.
Samples and production quantities of the TSHF5211 are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks for large orders.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Vishay) is engaged in manufacturing a portfolio of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, which supports designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Vishay designs, manufactures, and markets electronic components that cover a range of functions and technologies. Its products include commodity, non-commodity, and custom products. Vishayâs brands include Siliconix, Dale, Draloric, Beyschlag, Sfernice, MCB, UltraSource, Applied Thin-Film Products, IHLP, HiRel Systems, Sprague, Vitramon, Barry, and BCcomponents. Vishayâs semiconductors products include metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), diodes, and optoelectronic components. The Companyâs semiconductor components are used for a variety of functions, including power control, power conversion, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, two-way data transfer, and circuit isolation.