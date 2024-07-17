MALVERN, Pa. - July 17, 2024 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is broadening its optoelectronics portfolio with the introduction of a new 890 nm high speed infrared (IR) emitting diode in a clear, untinted leaded plastic package. Based on surface emitter technology, the Vishay Semiconductors TSHF5211 combines an excellent -1.0 mV/K temperature coefficient of V F with higher radiant intensity and faster rise and fall times than previous-generation devices.

The emitter diode released today offers high typical radiant intensity of 235 mW/sr at a 100 mA drive current, which is 50 % higher than previous-generation solutions. With fast switching times of 15 ns, low typical forward voltage of 1.5 V, and a narrow ± 10° angle of half intensity, the device will serve as a high intensity emitter for smoke detectors and industrial sensors. In these applications, the TSHF5211 offers good spectral matching with silicon photodetectors.

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the device is lead (Pb)-free and capable of lead (Pb)-free soldering up to 260 °C.

Samples and production quantities of the TSHF5211 are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks for large orders.