  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vishay Precision Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPG   US92835K1034

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

(VPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VPG Presentation: Fall 2021 Conferences

09/21/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
Vishay Precision Group

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

Fall Investor Conference

September 2021

1/13/21

Safe Harbor Statement

From time to time, information provided by us, including but not limited to statements in this report, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, health (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID- 19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; the Company's status as a "critical", "essential" or "life-sustaining" business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; the Company's ability to execute its business continuity, operational and budget plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes discussion of adjusted free cash flow, adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income and their corresponding margins, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (non-GAAP measures). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating performance for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are included in our second quarter earnings press release and in the appendix to this presentation which will be available on our website at: www.vpgsensors.com.

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

2

Highlights

  • Addresses the growing sensor market for industrial technology applications
  • Leader in diversified niches across broad set of markets with organic growth drivers
  • Effective business model and demonstrated resilience during global pandemic
  • Steps already in place to realize operating margin and EPS leverage
  • Clear capital allocation strategy to drive both organic and inorganic growth

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

Proven Financial Performance

2017-2020:

4-Year Sales

Growth 5% (CAGR)

4-Year Adj. EPS

Growth 16% (CAGR)

4-Year Cumulative Cash

From Operations

$125 Million

3

VPG Focuses on Key Niches of the Global Sensor Market

Foil Technology Products

VPG: a leader in proprietary

sensor and sensor-based

systems solutions

addressing demanding applications in a diversified Force Sensors

  • Foil Resistors
  • Strain gages-advanced sensors
  • Data acquisition systems

Weighing & Control Systems

range of markets

Load Cells

  • Weigh modules & load cells
  • Roll force measurement systems
  • On-boardweighing systems
  • Material testing and simulation systems
  • Systems for mission-critical

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

safety testing

4

Serving a Diversified and Broadening Set of Markets

VPG Value to Customers:

Productivity

Optimization

Safety /

of Systems

Regulation

Not reliant on a single market

or end customer

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

Other Markets

21%

Transportation

• Agriculture

11%

• Construction

• Consumer

• Medical

Industrial

2020

Weighing

16%

Revenue

Steelby Market

14%

General

Industrial

Test &

6%

Measurement

Avionics / Mil. /

20%

Space

12%

• Semiconductor Equip.

• Other Test

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vishay Precision Group Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
