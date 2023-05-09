Advanced search
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

(VPG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-08 pm EDT
38.52 USD   +0.08%
06:48aVishay Precision : Financial Document
Vishay Precision : Financial Document
Vishay : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Vishay Precision : Financial Document

05/09/2023 | 06:48am EDT
Vishay Precision Group

First Fiscal Quarter 2023 Earnings

May 9, 2023

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

1

Safe Harbor Statement

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this presentation, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation; issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, health (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; our status as a "critical", "essential" or "life-sustaining" business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes discussion of adjusted free cash flow, adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income and their corresponding margins, as well as adjusted net earnings, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net diluted earnings per share. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (non-GAAP measures). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG's financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

2

First Quarter 2023 Overview

  • VPG achieved another solid quarter of performance.
  • Revenue in line with our expectations.
  • Increased our gross margin sequentially and year-over year.
  • Order trends improved through the first quarter.
  • Strong balance sheet and free cash flow support internal growth investments, potential M&A, and share repurchase authorization.

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Consolidated Financial Highlights (in $ millions)

($ in millions, except margin data and book-to-bill ratio)

1Q23

1Q22

4Q22

Net revenues

$

88.9

$

87.7

$

96.2

  • Revenue of $88.9 million, grew 1.4% from the prior year and declined 7.7% sequentially.
  • Adj. gross margin of 41.9% improved from 41.0% a year ago and 41.5% in 4Q22.
  • Adj. net earnings per diluted share of $0.52 grew 6.1% from the prior year.

Gross margin

41.9

%

40.2

%

Adjusted gross margin

41.9

%

41.0

%

Net Earnings per Diluted Share

$

0.51

$

0.46

$

Adj. Net Earnings per Diluted Share

$

0.52

$

0.49

$

Adj. EBITDA

14.1

12.6

Book-to-Bill

0.94

1.25

End-of-period backlog

150.4

170.6

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

41.2

% • Generated adj. EBITDA of $14.1 million,

41.5

%

or 15.9% of revenue.

0.65

0.76 • Book-to-bill of 0.94x reflecting orders of

17.5

$83.1 million.

0.76

• Strong backlog of $150.4 million.

155.0

4

Sensors: First Quarter 2023 Highlights

(in $ millions)

($ in millions, except margin data and book-to-bill ratio)

1Q23

1Q22

Net revenues

$

36.7

$

37.8

$

Book-to-Bill

0.82

1.27

Gross profit

$

15.1

$

14.3

$

Gross profit margin

41.2 %

37.8 %

Adjusted gross profit margin

41.2 %

38.6 %

  • Sensors 1Q23 revenues increased 1.1% sequentially, as higher sales of precision resistors in Avionics, Military and Space (AMS) offset lower sales of advanced sensors in consumer markets.
  • Sequentially, 1Q23 Sensors' adj. gross

margin of 41.2% reflected manufacturing

4Q22

efficiencies and favorable F/X.

36.3 • Orders of $29.9 million grew 8.2%

0.76

compared to 4Q22 driven by Test &

13.6

Measurement and AMS.

37.6

%

• Book-to-bill of 0.82x

37.6

%

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

5

Disclaimer

Vishay Precision Group Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 10:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
