Vishay Precision : VPG 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation

02/16/2022 | 04:34am EST
Safe Harbor Statement

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements (including those regarding our new corporate strategy), are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation, global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, health (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; the Company's status as a "critical", "essential" or "life-sustaining" business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; the Company's ability to execute its business continuity, operational and budget plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes discussion of adjusted free cash flow, adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income and their corresponding margins, as well as adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (non-GAAP measures). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG's financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

2

Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Consolidated Financial Highlights (in $ millions)

($ in millions, except per share data,

2020

2021

margin data and book-to-bill ratio)

Net revenues

269.8

317.9

Gross Margin

38.6 %

39.4 %

Adj. Gross Margin

39.0 %

41.2 %

Net Earnings per Diluted Share

$ 0.79

$ 1.48

Adj. Net Earnings per Diluted Share

$ 1.32

$ 1.87

Adj. EBITDA

38.0

49.9

Book-to-Bill

0.98x

1.21x

End-of-period backlog

87.6

150.5

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

  • Record sales of $318 million reflect growth of 17.8%, despite pandemic and labor availability challenges
  • Adjusted net earnings per diluted share grew 41.7%
  • Generated adjusted EBITDA of $49.9 million, or 15.7% of revenue
  • Successful acquisition of DTS on June 1, 2021
  • 3Q21 Completed the transition to the new advanced sensors facility

3

VPG Focus:

Performance

Through Precision

Who we are

VPG is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies serving growing applications around the world

Why we matter

VPG delivers in-depth, deep engineering expertise to the design and manufacture of non-commodity sensors, weighing solutions and precision measurement systems that optimize and enhance our customers' solutions performance across a broad array of end markets

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

4

Applications Are Expanding and Diversifying Beyond Industrial

  • Secular trends are creating new opportunities
  • Investments in manufacturing process technology and product design have expanded addressable opportunities

Legacy Applications

New Applications

General Test

Industrial

Medical

Semiconductor Test

Consumer

Electrification

Equipment

Processing

& Process Control

Avionics, Military

Steel

Oil & Gas

Regulation

Precision

Safety Testing

Space

Agriculture

PERFORMANCE THROUGH PRECISION

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vishay Precision Group Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
