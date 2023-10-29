Certain Equity Shares of Vishnu Chemicals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-OCT-2023.

Certain Equity Shares of Vishnu Chemicals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 90 days starting from 31-JUL-2023 to 29-OCT-2023.



Details:

Promoters and members of the Promoter Group agree that without the prior written consent of the Book Running Lead Manager, they shall not, announce any intention to enter into any transaction whether any such transaction which is to be settled by delivery of Equity Shares, or such other securities, in cash or otherwise, during the period commencing on the date of the Preliminary Placement Document and ending 90 days from the date of the filing of the Placement Document (both dates inclusive) (?Lock-up Period?) directly or indirectly: (1) offer, issue, pledge, sell, encumber, contract to sell or announce the intention to sell, lend, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant or sell any option, right, contract or warrant to purchase, lend, make any short sale or otherwise transfer or dispose of any Equity Shares or any other securities of our Company substantially similar to the Equity Shares acquired or purchased during the Lock-Up Period, including, but not limited to options, warrants or other securities that are convertible into, exercisable or exchangeable for, or that represent the right to receive Equity Shares or any such substantially similar securities, whether now owned or hereinafter acquired; (2) enter into any swap or other agreement or any transaction that transfers, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, the economic consequences of ownership of the Equity Shares and the securities that are convertible into, exercisable or exchangeable for or any such substantially similar securities, whether now owned or hereinafter acquired; whether any such transaction described in clause (1) or (2) above is to be settled by delivery of the Equity Shares or such other securities, in cash or otherwise, (3) enter into any transaction (including a transaction involving derivatives) having an economic effect similar to that of an issue, offer, sale or deposit of the Equity Shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Equity Shares or which carry the right to subscribe for or purchase Equity Shares in any depository receipt facility, or (4) publicly announce its intention to enter into the transactions referred to in (1) to (3) above.