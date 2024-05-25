More about the company
Vishnu Chemicals Limited is an India-based manufacturer of specialty chemicals. The Company's products include chromium compounds and barium compounds. The Company manufactures chromium compounds, which include sodium dichromate, basic chromium sulphate, chromic acid, chrome oxide green, sodium sulfate, potassium dichromate. It also manufactures barium compounds which include industry-grade barium carbonate and precipitated barium sulphate. The Company caters to a range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, electroplating, ceramics and tiles, wood preservatives, pigments and dyes, refractories, plastic colors, and detergents, among others. It supplies to various countries, including Asia, China, Southeast Asia, Europe, United Kingdom, North, South and Central America and Africa, among others. Its subsidiaries include Vishnu Barium Private Limited and Vishnu South Africa (Pty) Limited.