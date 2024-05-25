Vishnu Chemicals Limited announced that at its board meeting held on May 25, 2024, recommended dividend of INR 0.30/- per equity share of INR 2/- each (i.e. 15%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and the same shall be paid subject to approval of the shareholders at up coming Annual/General Meeting. Further, record date for the purpose of dividend and scheduled date of the 31st AGM will be informed in due course.