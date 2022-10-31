Vishnu Chemicals : Split of shares

October 31, 2022 VCL/SE/67/2022-23 To To BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 516072 Symbol: VISHNU Through: BSE Listing Centre Through: NSE Digital Exchange

SUB: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31st October 2022 and Cut-Off Date for dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice and reckoning of E-Voting Rights.

Dear Sir,

Further to our letter dated October 3, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 and Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 31, 2022, has inter alia, considered and approved the following:

Approved Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 and the same are enclosed herein along with limited review reports thereof as Annexure A ; Approved the Sub-Division/ Split of 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and regulatory/statutory approvals as maybe required. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchanges.

The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed herewith as Annexure B ; Approved consequential alteration of the Capital Clause i.e., Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company; Approved the Notice of Postal Ballot and fixed the Cut-Off Date i.e., Friday, November 11, 2022 for the purpose of dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice and reckoning of E-Voting Rights.

The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12 Noon and concluded at about 1:30 PM.

A copy of this disclosure is being uploaded on the website of the Company www.vishnuchemicals.com. Kindly take the same on record and disseminate on your website.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For Vishnu Chemicals Limited

Vibha Digitally signed by Vibha Shinde ShindeDate: 2022.10.31 14:01:24 +05'30'

Vibha Shinde

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

M No: F8466