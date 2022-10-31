Vishnu Chemicals : Split of shares

SUB: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31st October 2022 and Cut-Off Date for dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice and reckoning of E-Voting Rights.
Dear Sir,
Further to our letter dated October 3, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 and Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 31, 2022, has inter alia, considered and approved the following:
Approved Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 and the same are enclosed herein along with limited review reports thereof as Annexure A;
Approved the Sub-Division/ Split of 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and regulatory/statutory approvals as maybe required. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchanges.
The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed herewith as Annexure B;
Approved consequential alteration of the Capital Clause i.e., Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company;
Approved the Notice of Postal Ballot and fixed the Cut-Off Date i.e., Friday, November 11, 2022 for the purpose of dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice and reckoning of E-Voting Rights.
The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12 Noon and concluded at about 1:30 PM.
A copy of this disclosure is being uploaded on the website of the Company www.vishnuchemicals.com. Kindly take the same on record and disseminate on your website.
Thanking You.
Yours faithfully,
For Vishnu Chemicals Limited
Vibha Digitally signed by Vibha Shinde ShindeDate: 2022.10.31 14:01:24 +05'30'
Vibha Shinde
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
M No: F8466
Annexure B
Details of Sub-Division/ Split of Equity Shares of the Company
(pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th
September, 2015)
Particulars
Details
Split Ratio
5:1 i.e., for every 1 (one) equity share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten
Only), 5 (five) equity Shares of Rs.2/- each (Rupees Two Only)
Rationale behind the split
To enhance the liquidity in the capital market, to widen
shareholder base and to make the shares more affordable to
small investors.
Pre and post share capital
The details are provided in the note given below
Expected time of completion
Within 3 months from the date of shareholder's approval
Class of shares which are sub-
Equity Shares
divided
Number of shares of each class
The details are provided in the note given below
pre and post split
Number of shareholders who did
Not Applicable
not
get
any
shares
in
consolidation and their pre-
consolidation shareholding
Note:
Details of pre and post Share Capital structure and number of Equity Shares Pre and Post Split:
Type of
Pre Sub Division Share Capital
Post Sub Division Share Capital
Capital
Structure
Structure
No of
Face
Total share
No of
Face
Total share
Shares
Value
capital (Rs.)
Shares
Value
capital (Rs.)
(Rs.)
(Rs.)
Authorised
Equity
15,000,000
10
150,000,000
75,000,000
2
150,000,000
Preference
80,000,000
10
800,000,000
80,000,000
10
800,000,000
Total
95,000,000
950,000,000
155,000,000
950,000,000
Issued and Subscribed Capital
Equity
11,946,020
10
119,460,200
59,730,100
2
119,460,200
Preference
76,637,500
10
766,375,000
76,637,500
10
766,375,000
Total
88,583,520
885,835,200
136,367,600
885,835,200
Paid Up Capital
Equity
11,946,020
10
119,460,200
59,730,100
2
119,460,200
Preference
76,637,500
10
766,375,000
76,637,500
10
766,375,000
Total
88,583,520
885,835,200
136,367,600
885,835,200
Vibha
Shinde
Digitally signed by Vibha Shinde Date: 2022.10.31 14:01:44 +05'30'
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:49:04 UTC.