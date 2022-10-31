Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Vishnu Chemicals Limited
  News
  Summary
    516072   INE270I01014

VISHNU CHEMICALS LIMITED

(516072)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
1999.80 INR   +5.00%
08/19Vishnu Chemicals : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/06Vishnu Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/06Vishnu Chemicals Limited Announces Executive Appointments
CI
Vishnu Chemicals : Split of shares

10/31/2022 | 04:50am EDT
October 31, 2022

VCL/SE/67/2022-23

To

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 516072

Symbol: VISHNU

Through: BSE Listing Centre

Through: NSE Digital Exchange

SUB: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31st October 2022 and Cut-Off Date for dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice and reckoning of E-Voting Rights.

Dear Sir,

Further to our letter dated October 3, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 and Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 31, 2022, has inter alia, considered and approved the following:

  1. Approved Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 and the same are enclosed herein along with limited review reports thereof as Annexure A;
  2. Approved the Sub-Division/ Split of 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and regulatory/statutory approvals as maybe required. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchanges.
    The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed herewith as Annexure B;
  3. Approved consequential alteration of the Capital Clause i.e., Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company;
  4. Approved the Notice of Postal Ballot and fixed the Cut-Off Date i.e., Friday, November 11, 2022 for the purpose of dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice and reckoning of E-Voting Rights.

The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12 Noon and concluded at about 1:30 PM.

A copy of this disclosure is being uploaded on the website of the Company www.vishnuchemicals.com. Kindly take the same on record and disseminate on your website.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For Vishnu Chemicals Limited

Vibha Digitally signed by Vibha Shinde ShindeDate: 2022.10.31 14:01:24 +05'30'

Vibha Shinde

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

M No: F8466

Annexure B

Details of Sub-Division/ Split of Equity Shares of the Company

(pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th

September, 2015)

Particulars

Details

Split Ratio

5:1 i.e., for every 1 (one) equity share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten

Only), 5 (five) equity Shares of Rs.2/- each (Rupees Two Only)

Rationale behind the split

To enhance the liquidity in the capital market, to widen

shareholder base and to make the shares more affordable to

small investors.

Pre and post share capital

The details are provided in the note given below

Expected time of completion

Within 3 months from the date of shareholder's approval

Class of shares which are sub-

Equity Shares

divided

Number of shares of each class

The details are provided in the note given below

pre and post split

Number of shareholders who did

Not Applicable

not

get

any

shares

in

consolidation and their pre-

consolidation shareholding

Note:

Details of pre and post Share Capital structure and number of Equity Shares Pre and Post Split:

Type of

Pre Sub Division Share Capital

Post Sub Division Share Capital

Capital

Structure

Structure

No of

Face

Total share

No of

Face

Total share

Shares

Value

capital (Rs.)

Shares

Value

capital (Rs.)

(Rs.)

(Rs.)

Authorised

Equity

15,000,000

10

150,000,000

75,000,000

2

150,000,000

Preference

80,000,000

10

800,000,000

80,000,000

10

800,000,000

Total

95,000,000

950,000,000

155,000,000

950,000,000

Issued and Subscribed Capital

Equity

11,946,020

10

119,460,200

59,730,100

2

119,460,200

Preference

76,637,500

10

766,375,000

76,637,500

10

766,375,000

Total

88,583,520

885,835,200

136,367,600

885,835,200

Paid Up Capital

Equity

11,946,020

10

119,460,200

59,730,100

2

119,460,200

Preference

76,637,500

10

766,375,000

76,637,500

10

766,375,000

Total

88,583,520

885,835,200

136,367,600

885,835,200

Vibha

Shinde

Digitally signed by Vibha Shinde Date: 2022.10.31 14:01:44 +05'30'

Disclaimer

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 690 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2022 814 M 9,89 M 9,89 M
Net Debt 2022 3 620 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 0,13%
Capitalization 23 890 M 290 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 416
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart VISHNU CHEMICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vishnu Chemicals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Krishna Murthy Cherukuri Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Siddartha Cherukuri Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
P. Anjaneyulu Chief Financial Officer
Vibha Shinde Secretary & Compliance Officer
Hanumant Bhansali Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISHNU CHEMICALS LIMITED130.10%290
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-24.14%71 678
AIR LIQUIDE-4.03%69 217
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.61%35 585
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-15.44%25 395
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-13.61%20 139