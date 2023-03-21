|
Visiativ : 2022 annual results – slideshow
INVESTOR MEETING - 21 MARCH 2023
35 years of experience that meets the challenges of SMEs and mid-caps
EXTENDED DESIGN OFFICE
Document Management
Technical data
Process Automation
3D design
2D design
THE PLATFORM COMPANY
Platform
Digitalization of the company
Collaborative work
Consulting expertise
Communities of leaders, business experts, and users
Integration and editing of solutions
|
2022 ANNUAL RESULTS | INVESTOR MEETING | 21 MARCH 2023
|
3
Enabling the operations of the platform company by Putting data at its core
DATA
|
2022 ANNUAL RESULTS | INVESTOR MEETING | 21 MARCH 2023
|
4
Visiativ Innovation Platform
CONSULT
|
Innovation
|
Digital
|
Transformation
|
|
Operations &
|
Cybersecurity
|
Procurement
|
Piloting Transformations
|
|
ENGAGE
|
|
CONNECT
|
Design &
|
Manufacturing
|
Sales &
|
Customer
|
Communities to
|
Simulation
|
Marketing
|
Service
|
exchange between :
|
|
• Product Life Cycle Management
|
|
•
|
Leaders
|
• Regulation, Risk & Compliance
|
|
•
|
Business experts
|
• Employee Engagement
|
|
|
•
|
Users
-
Real Estate Assets Management
Security of Data & IS/IT
VISIATIV INNOVATION PLATFORM | MARS 2022
2022 ANNUAL RESULTS | INVESTOR MEETING | 21 MARCH 2023
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
248 M
266 M
266 M
|Net income 2022
|
13,3 M
14,3 M
14,3 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
47,8 M
51,2 M
51,2 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|10,8x
|Yield 2022
|1,55%
|
|Capitalization
|
147 M
158 M
158 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,79x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,64x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 300
|Free-Float
|43,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VISIATIV
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|33,10 €
|Average target price
|40,97 €
|Spread / Average Target
|23,8%