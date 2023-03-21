Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Visiativ
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALVIV   FR0004029478

VISIATIV

(ALVIV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:26:22 2023-03-21 pm EDT
34.40 EUR   +3.93%
02:01pVisiativ : 2022 annual results – slideshow
PU
12:55pVisiativ : Sharp increase in 2022 annual results: revenue +21% - ebitda +29% - successful catalyst strategic plan completed one year early
AT
12:26pGlobal markets live: Regeneron, Amazon, KKR, Moderna, UBS...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Visiativ : 2022 annual results – slideshow

03/21/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 ANNUAL RESULTS

INVESTOR MEETING - 21 MARCH 2023

01

Visiativ in short

2

35 years of experience that meets the challenges of SMEs and mid-caps

EXTENDED DESIGN OFFICE

Document Management

Technical data

Process Automation

3D design

2D design

THE PLATFORM COMPANY

Platform

Digitalization of the company

Collaborative work

Consulting expertise

Communities of leaders, business experts, and users

Integration and editing of solutions

2022 ANNUAL RESULTS | INVESTOR MEETING | 21 MARCH 2023

3

Enabling the operations of the platform company by Putting data at its core

DATA

2022 ANNUAL RESULTS | INVESTOR MEETING | 21 MARCH 2023

4

Visiativ Innovation Platform

CONSULT

Innovation

Digital

Transformation

Operations &

Cybersecurity

Procurement

Piloting Transformations

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Design &

Manufacturing

Sales &

Customer

Communities to

Simulation

Marketing

Service

exchange between :

Product Life Cycle Management

Leaders

Regulation, Risk & Compliance

Business experts

Employee Engagement

Users

  • Real Estate Assets Management

Security of Data & IS/IT

VISIATIV INNOVATION PLATFORM | MARS 2022

2022 ANNUAL RESULTS | INVESTOR MEETING | 21 MARCH 2023

Disclaimer

Visiativ SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 18:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VISIATIV
02:01pVisiativ : 2022 annual results – slideshow
PU
12:55pVisiativ : Sharp increase in 2022 annual results: revenue +21% - ebitda +29% - successful ..
AT
12:26pGlobal markets live: Regeneron, Amazon, KKR, Moderna, UBS...
MS
03/15Visiativ Begins Talks to Sell IT Infrastructure, Hosting Provider Unit to XEFI
MT
03/14Visiativ : Visiativ and xefi announce partnership agreement to transfer it infrastructure ..
AT
01/25Visiativ : RECORD Q4: EUR 100.7m UP +25% - FULL-YEAR 2022 REVENUE: EUR 258.7m UP +21%, O/W..
AT
01/04Visiativ : 2023 financial agenda
AT
2022Visiativ : Dassault Systèmes, McPhy and Visiativ Team Up to Drive the Green Energy Transit..
AT
2022Dassault Systèmes, McPhy and Visiativ Team Up to Drive the Green Energy Transition
CI
2022Dassault Systemes, McPhy and Visiativ Team Up to Drive the Green Energy Transition
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 248 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2022 13,3 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net Debt 2022 47,8 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 147 M 158 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart VISIATIV
Duration : Period :
Visiativ Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISIATIV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 33,10 €
Average target price 40,97 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Fiard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe-Jean Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Derderian Independent Director
Hubert Jaricot Independent Director
Benoît Soury Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISIATIV22.14%158
ACCENTURE PLC-5.36%159 041
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.48%139 246
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.61%114 241
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.62%89 446
INFOSYS LIMITED-6.93%70 500