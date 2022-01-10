Log in
    ALVIV   FR0004029478

VISIATIV

(ALVIV)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/10 11:35:28 am
26.8 EUR   -1.47%
12:10pVISIATIV : 2022 financial agenda
AN
2021VISIATIV : ABGi sets up in Germany
PU
2021VISIATIV : Revenue up +13% at the end of September 2021
PU
Visiativ : 2022 financial agenda

01/10/2022 | 12:10pm EST
Lyon, 10 January 2022 – 6.00 p.m. Visiativ, a creator of digital platforms to accelerate corporate transformation, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ announces its financial agenda for the 2022 fiscal year.














Événements Dates
FY 2021 revenues Wednesday 26 January 2022
FY 2021 results Wednesday 23 March 2022
Q1 2022 revenues Wednesday 20 April 2022
Annual General Meeting Wednesday 25 May 2022
Q2 2022 revenues Wednesday 27 July 2022
H1 2022 results Tuesday 20 September 2022
Q3 2022 revenues Wednesday 19 October 2022
FY 2022 revenues Wednesday 25 January 2023
FY 2022 results Tuesday 21 March 2023

These dates are given as an indication and may be subject to change if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris.

 

About Visiativ
A true platform of human and digital experiences, Visiativ is a global player with multiple areas of expertise (consulting, software editing and integration, platform creation, IT outsourcing). Through its unique value proposition, it helps accelerate companies' innovation and digital transformation. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2020 revenues of €190 million and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering all of France's business hubs and with operations worldwide (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, USA, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Morocco, UK and Switzerland), Visiativ has over 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

VISIATIV CONTACT
Lydia JOUVAL
External communication
Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29
lydia.jouval@visiativ.com		 INVESTOR CONTACT
ACTUS
Mathieu OMNES
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		 PRESS CONTACT
ACTUS
Serena BONI
Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGdpYZScZG2blZ2caZxmb5KWmZySmWOcm5abk2Nrl5aXmmpkx2lnbsbKZnBjm2tn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/72661-visiativ-pr-agenda-2022-20220110-en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
