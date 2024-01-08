Official VISIATIV press release

Lyon, 8 January 2024 – 6:00 pm. Visiativ, a digital transformation and innovation expert for small and medium-sized businesses, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ announces its financial agenda for the 2024 fiscal year.

ÉVENEMENTS DATES Full-year 2023 revenue Wednesday 24 January 2024 Full-year 2023 results Tuesday 19 March 2024 Q1 2024 revenues Wednesday 24 April 2024 Annual General Meeting Tuesday 21 May 2024 Q2 2024 revenues Wednesday 24 July 2024 H1 2024 results Monday 23 September 2024 Q3 2024 revenues Thursday 24 October 2024 Full-year 2024 revenue Monday 27 January 2025 Full-year 2024 results Monday 24 March 2025

These dates are an indication and may be changed if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading markets on Euronext Paris.

ABOUT VISIATIV

Visiativ's mission is to make digital transformation a performance lever for companies. We do this by co-building alongside our customers, over the long term. We call this our promise: "Sharing, is growing".

We support our customers by providing solutions and services to plan, implement, manage and monitor transformations with a unique and innovative approach through three pillars: Consult (consulting & support), Engage (solutions & deployment) and Connect (communities for exchange and sharing). With over 35 years of proven experience working with more than 23,000 Small & Mid-Market customers, Visiativ has achieved revenues of €259 million in 2022. Visiativ is present in 14 countries (Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, U.A.E, USA and Switzerland) and has more than 1,400 employees.

Visiativ (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. The share is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

For further information visit www.visiativ.com

VISIATIV CONTACT

Lydia JOUVAL

External Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29

lydia.jouval@visiativ.com INVESTOR CONTACT

ACTUS

Mathieu OMNES

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr PRESS CONTACT

ACTUS

Serena BONI

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: yJufZMmaaZjJxp+bZpZubZdob2yUkmWabWqVmJRsZZiUZ29gym2WaZvKZnFkmmdp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com .

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/83523-visiativ-pr-financial-calendar-2024-08012024-en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com , it's free

© 2024 ActusNews