Visiativ : A ROBUST START TO FY 2022: GROWTH OF 27% IN FIRST-QUARTER 2022

Visiativ has made a fine start to the 2022 financial year generating revenue of €55.6m, representing a sustained increase of 27% versus Q1 2021. At constant consolidation scope, organic growth stood at 21%.

As of Q1 2022, Visiativ is to present its revenue under two business lines. The SOFTWARE business, which includes all software sales, reported revenue of €34.5m, up 35% (+30% at constant scope). The CONSULTING business, which includes all services, posted total revenue of €21.1m, up 16% (+8% at constant scope).

The share of recurring activities increased 26% during Q1 2022, accounting for 65% of revenue.

First-quarter growth momentum was even stronger outside France, with a 47% surge in international business over the period (+35% at constant scope), representing 31% of Visiativ's revenue for the quarter.

Following a good start to the 2022 financial year, Visiativ confirms it is on track to deliver its EBITDA target of €30m for 2023.

€m – Unaudited data as of 31/03 Q1 2021

(3 months) Q1 2022

(3 months) Change Organic change[1] SOFTWARE 25.5 34.5 +35% +30% o/w SaaS 2.5 3.2 +28% +18% CONSULTING 18.2 21.1 +16% +8% TOTAL REVENUE 43.8 55.6 +27% +21% o/w International revenue 11.7 17.2 +47% +35% As a % 27% 31% o/w Recurring revenue 28.6 35.9 +26% +23% As a % 65% 65%

The SOFTWARE business reported growth of 35% in Q1 2022 (+30% in organic terms). Sales to industry were particularly buoyant. SaaS revenues grew by 28% in the quarter, representing 9% of SOFTWARE revenue. As a result, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) topped the €13m mark.

The CONSULTING business posted Q1 2022 growth of 16% (+8% organic), reflecting the commitment of the Group's teams to supporting customers in implementing their projects.

Recurring revenue (multi-year contracts, software maintenance, SaaS contracts, and subscriptions) totaled €35.9m in Q1 2022, an increase of 26% (+23% organic), accounting for 65% of Visiativ's total billing.

Lastly, international sales performance was particularly robust during the quarter with growth of 47% (+35% at constant scope and exchange rates). International business now represents more than 30% of Visiativ's sales.

OUTLOOK

After a 2021 performance showing a return to double-digit organic growth, Visiativ has got off to a perfect start in FY 2022. The performance demonstrates the relevance of Visiativ's new value proposition with the aim of providing solutions to companies seeking to accelerate their digital transformation and their ability to innovate

Strengthened by this dynamic first-quarter performance, Visiativ confirms the targets of its CATALYST strategic plan, in particular to deliver EBITDA of €30m by 2023.

[1] Growth at constant consolidation scope, restated for the consolidation of AJ Solutions (on 01/04/21), Ma Sauvegarde and IFTC (on 01/07/21), the Brazilian subsidiary of ABGI (since 01/01/22) and at constant exchange rates.

