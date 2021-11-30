Visiativ : ABGi sets up in Germany

Press release

ABGi, already present in many countries around the world (United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Brazil, France, etc.) sets up in Germany to support its customers in obtaining innovation incentives across the Rhine, whether it is the new FZul tax allowance ("Forschungszulage" or R&D tax allowance), or all the local, regional and federal grants and subsidies offered.

This new establishment, which further strengthens ABGI's international presence, is carried out through a joint-venture with the pioneer and highly recognized player in the innovation funding in Germany, the company Partner für Innovation & Förderung («PFIF»). The expertise of PFIF, created more than 30 years ago, enables innovative companies to obtain assistance with the highest success rates and best customer service on the market. The partners and teams of PFIF and ABGI will specifically collaborate to assist their customer benefiting from FZul incentive, an R&D tax incentive implemented on January 1, 2020 in Germany. This allowance significantly strengthens the competitiveness of German companies, with an R&D investment incentive scheme dedicated to large companies as well as mid-sized companies and SMEs, allowing them to be funded at 25% of their eligible R&D expenditure, with a ceiling of 1,000,000 euros per year. PFIF also has a long-standing and recognized experience in terms of advisory in obtaining innovation grants and subsidies and in innovation management advisory enabling to structure collaborative and innovative projects enabling them to be funded at different by different organizations (clusters , regions, federal government…).

