  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Visiativ
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALVIV   FR0004029478

VISIATIV

(ALVIV)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/30 03:00:14 am
24.7 EUR   -0.80%
02:51aVISIATIV : ABGi sets up in Germany
PU
10/20VISIATIV : Revenue up +13% at the end of September 2021
PU
10/20VISIATIV : Revenue up +13% at the end of September 2021
AN
Summary 
Summary

Visiativ : ABGi sets up in Germany

11/30/2021 | 02:51am EST
Press release

ABGi, already present in many countries around the world (United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Brazil, France, etc.) sets up in Germany to support its customers in obtaining innovation incentives across the Rhine, whether it is the new FZul tax allowance ("Forschungszulage" or R&D tax allowance), or all the local, regional and federal grants and subsidies offered.

This new establishment, which further strengthens ABGI's international presence, is carried out through a joint-venture with the pioneer and highly recognized player in the innovation funding in Germany, the company Partner für Innovation & Förderung («PFIF»). The expertise of PFIF, created more than 30 years ago, enables innovative companies to obtain assistance with the highest success rates and best customer service on the market. The partners and teams of PFIF and ABGI will specifically collaborate to assist their customer benefiting from FZul incentive, an R&D tax incentive implemented on January 1, 2020 in Germany. This allowance significantly strengthens the competitiveness of German companies, with an R&D investment incentive scheme dedicated to large companies as well as mid-sized companies and SMEs, allowing them to be funded at 25% of their eligible R&D expenditure, with a ceiling of 1,000,000 euros per year. PFIF also has a long-standing and recognized experience in terms of advisory in obtaining innovation grants and subsidies and in innovation management advisory enabling to structure collaborative and innovative projects enabling them to be funded at different by different organizations (clusters , regions, federal government…).

Download the press release

Disclaimer

Visiativ SA published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 07:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 205 M 232 M 232 M
Net income 2021 7,08 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
Net Debt 2021 38,1 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 108 M 121 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 057
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart VISIATIV
Duration : Period :
Visiativ Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISIATIV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,90 €
Average target price 29,27 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Fiard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe-Jean Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Parassin Director-Information Systems
Bruno Demortière Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Derderian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISIATIV26.69%121
ACCENTURE PLC40.05%231 067
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.22.33%172 464
SNOWFLAKE INC.29.63%109 762
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.86%106 271
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.33.88%99 404