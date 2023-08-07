Lyon, 7 August 2023 – 8:00 a.m. Visiativ, a digital transformation and innovation expert for small and medium-sized businesses, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ announces it has been chosen by Toulouse Commercial Court to take over all the assets and employees of Techform, a pure-player technical and commercial configuration software editor. This acquisition will strengthen the Visiativ Innovation Platform offered to industrial SMEs and mid-sized companies.

Founded in 2000 by its CEO Charles Bensoussan, Techform has built its reputation in the development of costing solutions and technical configurations for complex products.

Techform CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote), Techform's main software, is designed to meet the needs of French industrial SMEs, Visiativ's core target. This new patented, BPI France-certified component enhances the Visiativ Innovation Platform's Sales and Marketing business solution. In addition, the connection of a CPQ tool to Visiativ's PIM and PLM solutions will ensure data consistency and alignment from product design to sales. This leads to a broader commercial offering and an enhanced customer experience, with real-time 3D viewing of configured products.

The strong complementarity of Techform's and Visiativ's respective customer portfolios will contribute to achieving significant commercial synergies.

Based in Labège (near Toulouse), the company has 35 employees and provides day-to-day support to around a hundred customers and more than 24,000 users.

The takeover has been welcomed by Techform's employees and customers, reassured by Visiativ's solidity.

The acquisition of the assets of Techform, which will be consolidated in the second half of 2023, is financed entirely in cash.

Laurent Fiard, Chairman and CEO of Visiativ, says: "TECHFORM's proven expertise will enable us to strengthen the relevance of our Visiativ Innovation Platform offering and the digital continuum from design to manufacturing, including order configuration. We are delighted to welcome TECHFORM teams to Visiativ and be able to offer TECHFORM CPQ solutions to all our SME customers."

Charles Bensoussan, founder and CEO of TECHFORM, comments: "I am very pleased that the Court has chosen Visiativ to take over all TECHFORM teams, enabling us to continue to provide local service to our customers, while developing the use of our software."

ABOUT VISIATIV

Visiativ's mission is to make digital transformation a performance lever for companies. We do this by co-building alongside our customers, over the long term. We call this our promise: "Sharing, is growing".

We support our customers by providing solutions and services to plan, implement, manage and monitor transformations with a unique and innovative approach through three pillars: Consult (consulting & support), Engage (solutions & deployment) and Connect (communities for exchange and sharing). With over 35 years of proven experience working with more than 23,000 Small & Mid-Market customers, Visiativ has achieved revenues of €259 million in 2022. Visiativ is present in 14 countries (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, U.A.E, USA and Switzerland) and has more than 1,400 employees.

Visiativ (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. The share is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

