Visiativ : Acquisition of german company MB CAD

CONTINUED INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT: ACQUISITION OF GERMAN COMPANY MB CAD

Lyon, May 23, 2022 - 6:00 p.m. Visiativ, a digital transformation and innovation expert for small and medium-sized businesses, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Today, Visiativ announced the acquisition of German company MB CAD GmbH, historic independent distributor of the SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE software, based in the south of Germany, in Bavaria. This acquisition, which consolidates the international development of Visiativ (27% of business outside France in 2021) already present in Germany via its CONSULTING business, enabling the Group to obtain leading SOFTWARE activities in Germany to penetrate the market for German SMEs and mid-sized companies (ETIs).

Created in 1992 by Monika and Peter Blumenstock, MB CAD is a value-added reseller (VAR) of the SOLIDWORKS software and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and is the only independent player active in German-speaking countries.

MB CAD has a headcount of 30 employees in two company locations in the south of Germany: Bruckmühl, its head office in the south of Munich and Schwaig bei Nürnberg.

Apart from a full range of consulting and top-ranking training, MB CAD has also built a solid reputation in the German market thanks to its excellent track record in customer satisfaction. In this respect, MB CAD has been recognized on several occasions by SOLIDWORKS, obtaining the "Highest Customer Satisfaction Europe" ranking several times as well as the "Elite Club 190" award, for the highest level of maintenance renewal.

Since 1992, MD CAD has been supporting more than 2,000 companies, both major accounts as well as numerous German SMEs and medium-sized companies (ETIs) in a whole range of industries (automotive, robotics, industrial equipment, electronics, etc.).

MB CAD generated revenue around €8m in 2021, accompanied by a profitability in line with the standards of the sector.

The acquisition of 100% of the capital of MB CAD, which will be consolidated from 1 June 2022, was fully funded from cash.

Laurent Fiard, Chairman-CEO of Visiativ, and Bertrand Sicot, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We both have known MB CAD and its founders for some time and, over these many years we have shared the same values and vision of our business at the service of innovation for industrial companies. The solidify the basis for development of our SOFTWARE activities in Germany. With this acquisition, Visiativ is consolidating its penetration of the largest industrial market in Europe, well known for the strength of its SMEs and mid-sizedcompanies (ETIs), the celebrated and highly successful Mittelstand."

Peter Blumenstock and Monika Blumenstock, partner founders of MB CAD GmbH, stated: "We would like to thank all of our customers and the MB CAD Team for the outstanding business relationship and work together for the past 30 years. We are happy to pass the baton to Visiativ for writing the next chapter for the future."