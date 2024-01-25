VISIATIV : Invest Securities raises its target price
"While the fourth quarter is reassuring and will not reflect any major deterioration compared with the third quarter, visibility remains limited due to the migration of the model to SaaS, which disrupts performance analysis", says the analyst in substance.
Invest Securities adds that short-term earnings trends are 'difficult to predict', and that the financial situation 'could become tighter in the event of a temporary deterioration in performance'.
