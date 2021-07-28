Visiativ : Sales growth of +11% in H1 2021 - Expansion of the Innovation Consulting business in the UK

3DEXPERIENCE VAR: organic growth of +13%

VISIATIV PLATFORM: like-for-like growth of +8%

SaaS revenue growth of +20%: shift to Cloud model

Lyon, 28 July 2021 – 6 pm. Visiativ, a creator of digital platforms to accelerate corporate transformation, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

After returning to growth in Q1 2021, Visiativ picked up the pace in Q2 2021, with revenue of €47.9m, up 19%, of which 18% like-for-like vs Q2 2020 and +10% vs. Q2 2019.

At the end of H1 2021, Visiativ's consolidated revenue therefore stood at €91.7m, up 11% (identical growth like-for-like) compared to Q2 2020, and up 8% compared to Q2 2019.

The 3DEXPERIENCE VAR division has been boosted by commercial success since the beginning of the year and strong corporate investment in France and abroad. The division posted interim growth of +18% compared to

H1 2020 and +9% compared to H1 2019 before the health crisis. The Innovation Consulting business recorded further double-digit growth of 14% in H1 2021. The Software business (Moovapps) saw a +20% sales increase in subscription sales, sign of the shift towards the SaaS model.

Overall, recurrent revenue increased by 3% in the first half of the year, accounting for 63% of interim sales. Finally, the international business is still showing high growth of +17% (+18% like-for-like) and now represents 26% of the Group's interim sales.

Consolidated revenue – unaudited data

€ m - figures at 30/06 H1 2020

6 months H1 2021

6 months Change Organic growth1 3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes) 46.3 54.6 +18% +13% VISIATIV PLATFORM 36.3 37.1 +2% +8% o/w Software (Moovapps) 14.0 14.1 0% 0% o/w Consulting 16.9 19.2 +14% +16% o/w Cloud services2 5.4 3.8 -24% +2% Total revenues 82.6 91.7 +11% +11% o/w recurring revenue 55.6 57.7 +3% +2% % recurring revenue 67% 63%

Performances by division

The 3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Value-added reseller) division gathered pace in Q2 (+34% of which +26% organic), benefiting from an acceleration in new licence sales for numerous corporate investment projects in France, but also abroad with 12% growth.

The VISIATIV PLATFORM division saw half-year revenue rise by 2% (+8% excluding the impact of the disposal of the Valla subsidiary in 3D printing).

The healthy momentum of application solutions (Moovapps) can be seen in the growth of subscription invoicing in SaaS mode of almost +20% over H1 (compared with +11% over the whole of the last financial year). SaaS sales account for 55% of recurring revenue in the Software business (compared with 50% in 2020), including maintenance services.

Consulting (innovation, operational excellence and transformation) is still in double-digit growth, with +14% (+16% organic) over the past six months (recap: +11% organic growth in H1 2020), with an acceleration in Q2, during which organic growth reached +20%.

Cloud Service activities, refocused on the cloud and IT outsourcing following disposal of Valla at the beginning of the year, are stable at +2% at constant scope.

Recurrent revenue (software maintenance, SaaS, contract and subscriptions) increased by 3% over H1, representing 63% of Visiativ billing, back to the 2019 level.

Internationally, the Group continues to show strong momentum with total interim growth of +17% (+18% like-for-like), particularly in the US. International accounted for 26% of Group sales in H1 2021.

Acquisition of the Northern Irish company IFTC, specialised in Innovation Consulting

Visiativ announced the acquisition of IFTC, a consultancy firm specialising in innovation financing based in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

IFTC assists companies of all sizes and in many sectors (industry, engineering, information technology, science, agri-food, etc.) in the optimisation of their tax credits for R&D, the financing of innovation or intellectual property (patent box). IFTC has a team of about ten employees, consisting of tax advisors and technical consultants (engineers, scientists and software specialists) with decades of experience.

IFTC reinforces Visiativ's consulting business in the UK and is a new base for Visiativ's UK operations after London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham and Newcastle.

IFTC, which will be consolidated from 1 July 2021, had revenue of £1.3m (€1.5m) in 2020.

2023 Outlook & Targets

Q2 2021 illustrates the perfect positioning of Visiativ's solutions (digitisation, innovation consulting, cloud, etc.) to harness investment projects generated by economic stimulus plans.

Visiativ continues to execute its CATALYST strategic plan and maintains its target of €30m EBITDA by 2023, driven by increased synergies between the various businesses and optimisation of operational performance.

2021 financial agenda

Events Dates H1 2021 results Wednesday 22 September 2021 Q3 2021 revenues Wednesday 20 October 2021 FY 2021 revenues Wednesday 26 January 2022 FY 2021 results Wednesday 23 March 2022

These dates are given as an indication and may be subject to change if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris

About Visiativ

A true platform of human and digital experiences, Visiativ is a global player with multiple areas of expertise (consulting, software editing and integration, platform creation, IT outsourcing). Through its unique value proposition, it helps accelerate companies' innovation and digital transformation. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2020 revenues of €190 million and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering all of France's business hubs and with operations worldwide (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, USA, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Morocco, UK and Switzerland), Visiativ has over 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

Appendices

Consolidated revenue Q1 – unaudited data

€ m - figures at 31/03 Q1 2020

3 months Q1 2021

3 months Change Organic growth1 3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes) 24.2 25.1 +4% +3% VISIATIV PLATFORM 18.1 18.7 +3% +8% o/w Software (Moovapps) 7.0 7.4 +6% +5% o/w Consulting 8.4 9.4 +12% +14% o/w Cloud services2 2.7 1.9 -30% +1% Total revenues 42.3 43.8 +4% +5% o/w recurring revenue 27.9 28.6 +3% +3% % recurring revenue 66% 65%

Consolidated revenue Q1 – unaudited data

€ m - figures at 30/06 Q2 2020

3 months Q2 2021

3 months Change Organic growth1 3DEXPERIENCE VAR (Dassault Systèmes) 22.1 29.5 34% 26% VISIATIV PLATFORM 18.2 18.4 1% 9% o/w Software (Moovapps) 7.0 6.7 -4% -2% o/w Consulting 8.4 9.8 17% 20% o/w Cloud services2 2.7 1.9 -28% 3% Total revenues 40.3 47.9 19% 18% o/w recurring revenue 27.8 29.1 5% 4% % recurring revenue 69% 61%

1 growth at constant consolidation scope, restated for the consolidation of MSC Associates (on 01/03/20) and AJ Solutions (on 01/04/21), and at constant exchange rates. The company Ma Sauvegarde will be consolidated on 01/07/2021.

2 With the sale of the Valla subsidiary, the Business Development Division was renamed Cloud services, grouping Visiativ's cloud and managed services businesses.

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/70474-visiativ-pr-q2-2021-20210728-en.pdf

