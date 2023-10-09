Lyon, 9 October 2023 – 6:00 p.m. Visiativ, a digital transformation and innovation expert for small and medium-sized businesses, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ announces the acquisition of 1Life, which specialises in production planning for manufacturing companies. The merger will enhance Visiativ's manufacturing solutions and industrial processes as well as bolster its customer portfolio.

With its expert team of 80 employees, 1Life is an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) integrator for industry (Open-Prod and Cegid PMI), supporting more than 1,000 manufacturing SMEs for over a decade. The company operates in several locations throughout France, for increased customer proximity.

1Life achieved revenue of €10 million in 2022, generating 50% from value-added services (CONSULTING) and the other 50% in SOFTWARE with business that is recurring, maintenance-driven and subscription-based.

This acquisition will complement Visiativ's value proposition and manufacturing expertise. Factoring in a customer base of some 1,000 manufacturers, this merger will help to promote synergies for sales and operations.

The acquisition fully contributes to the targets of the SHIFT5 strategic plan, with the launch of CEGID PMI and Open-Prod manufacturing software, a connection to our Agora technology architecture and solutions, and accelerated cross-selling between our businesses. As a result, Visiativ cements its position as a trusted partner within its manufacturing customer base as it aims to become a 'One Stop Partner' for small and mid-sized companies. The merger will also boost the Visiativ Innovation Engine value proposition through diversified partnerships (Make/Aggregate).

Laurent Fiard, Chairman & CEO of Visiativ, commented:

"We are delighted to involve the 1Life teams in the Visiativ project. This dynamic offers us the opportunity to enrich our range of solutions and consolidate our role as a major player in the digital transformation of manufacturing SMEs. Our objective is simple: to ensure and manage an effective transformation for our customers between the digital twin and ERP solutions."

Denis Affre, Chairman of 1Life, said:

"We are thrilled to join forces with our long-established partner, Visiativ. Together, we enjoy shared values: customer care, customer proximity and customer satisfaction. We want to thank iXO Private Equity for overseeing the development of 1Life in recent years. Our business expertise complements Visiativ's software capabilities, providing significant potential to upskill our employees and continuously improve our customer service."

This acquisition remains subject to an information-consultation procedure with employee representative bodies of the companies involved.

The transaction is expected to close in the weeks ahead.

Financed entirely in cash, the acquisition of 60% of 1Life's capital will be consolidated in Visiativ's financial statements during Q4 2023.

