Visiativ : Revenues up 4% in first-quarter 2021

Press release

Growth posted by all divisions for the start of FY 2021: +4% for 3DEXPERIENCE VAR and +3% for VISIATIV PLATFORM

Recurring revenues up 3% quarter on quarter, including +23% for SaaS revenues in Software edition

Finalisation of the sale of the majority stake in the Valla subsidiary

Visiativ returned to growth in first-quarter 2021 with revenues of €43.8m, up 4%, of which +5% at constant scope and exchange rates (compared with growth of 2% in first-quarter 2020). All the divisions contributed to growth over the period, which was marked by strong business with new customers for 3DEXPERIENCE VAR and an increase in SaaS invoicing (+23%) for Moovapps solutions. Consulting continues to develop, having once again posted double-digit growth, at 12% (after organic growth of 16% in first-quarter 2020). Recurring revenues rose 3% in the first quarter, accounting for nearly two-thirds of business activity over the period. International business grew 13% (+11% at constant scope and exchange rates) and accounts for 27% of Group revenues.

Download the press release