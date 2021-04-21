Visiativ : Revenues up 4% in first-quarter 2021

Press release
Growth posted by all divisions for the start of FY 2021: +4% for 3DEXPERIENCE VAR and +3% for VISIATIV PLATFORM
Recurring revenues up 3% quarter on quarter, including +23% for SaaS revenues in Software edition
Finalisation of the sale of the majority stake in the Valla subsidiary
Visiativ returned to growth in first-quarter 2021 with revenues of €43.8m, up 4%, of which +5% at constant scope and exchange rates (compared with growth of 2% in first-quarter 2020). All the divisions contributed to growth over the period, which was marked by strong business with new customers for 3DEXPERIENCE VAR and an increase in SaaS invoicing (+23%) for Moovapps solutions. Consulting continues to develop, having once again posted double-digit growth, at 12% (after organic growth of 16% in first-quarter 2020). Recurring revenues rose 3% in the first quarter, accounting for nearly two-thirds of business activity over the period. International business grew 13% (+11% at constant scope and exchange rates) and accounts for 27% of Group revenues.
Disclaimer
Visiativ SA published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 16:09:04 UTC.