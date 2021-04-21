Log in
Visiativ : Revenues up 4% in first-quarter 2021

04/21/2021
Press release

  • Growth posted by all divisions for the start of FY 2021: +4% for 3DEXPERIENCE VAR and +3% for VISIATIV PLATFORM
  • Recurring revenues up 3% quarter on quarter, including +23% for SaaS revenues in Software edition
  • Finalisation of the sale of the majority stake in the Valla subsidiary

Visiativ returned to growth in first-quarter 2021 with revenues of €43.8m, up 4%, of which +5% at constant scope and exchange rates (compared with growth of 2% in first-quarter 2020). All the divisions contributed to growth over the period, which was marked by strong business with new customers for 3DEXPERIENCE VAR and an increase in SaaS invoicing (+23%) for Moovapps solutions. Consulting continues to develop, having once again posted double-digit growth, at 12% (after organic growth of 16% in first-quarter 2020). Recurring revenues rose 3% in the first quarter, accounting for nearly two-thirds of business activity over the period. International business grew 13% (+11% at constant scope and exchange rates) and accounts for 27% of Group revenues.

Download the press release

Disclaimer

Visiativ SA published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 16:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 190 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2020 1,11 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
Net Debt 2020 40,6 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 75,4 M 90,8 M 90,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 43,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,33 €
Last Close Price 19,35 €
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laurent Fiard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe-Jean Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Parassin Director-Information Systems
Bruno Demortière Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Derderian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISIATIV-1.78%91
ACCENTURE PLC10.49%183 448
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%154 221
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.75%123 459
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.39%82 511
INFOSYS LIMITED7.61%76 062
