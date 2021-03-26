Visiativ : strengthens its management team as part of the CATALYST plan

As part of the acceleration of the CATALYST plan, which aims to increase the Group's performance and strengthen synergies between activities, Visiativ is strengthening its management team to ensure the perfect execution of its strategy and development plan.
Guillaume Carlier, Chief Operating Officer France for the Consulting business
Audrey Coutty, Chief Product Officer
Lionel Drouin, Chief Digital Officer
Thomas Pinvin, Chief Information Officer
'The Visiativ team and I are delighted with the arrival of Audrey, Lionel and Thomas and Guillaume's new responsibilities. With their expertise and experience, each of them will contribute with their teams to the collective success of the CATALYST plan. 'says Bertrand Sicot, Chief Operating Officer.
