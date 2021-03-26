Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Visiativ

VISIATIV

(ALVIV)
News 
Press Releases

Visiativ : strengthens its management team as part of the CATALYST plan

03/26/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
As part of the acceleration of the CATALYST plan, which aims to increase the Group's performance and strengthen synergies between activities, Visiativ is strengthening its management team to ensure the perfect execution of its strategy and development plan.

  • Guillaume Carlier, Chief Operating Officer France for the Consulting business
  • Audrey Coutty, Chief Product Officer
  • Lionel Drouin, Chief Digital Officer
  • Thomas Pinvin, Chief Information Officer

'The Visiativ team and I are delighted with the arrival of Audrey, Lionel and Thomas and Guillaume's new responsibilities. With their expertise and experience, each of them will contribute with their teams to the collective success of the CATALYST plan. 'says Bertrand Sicot, Chief Operating Officer.

Disclaimer

Visiativ SA published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 19:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
