Visiativ : strengthen its management team as part of CATALYST 2023

Press release
-
Appointment of a director of Products & Innovation
-
Creation of an Information Systems Security Department
-
Appointment of a director of French Subsidiaries & Innovation
As part of the acceleration of CATALYST 2023, which aims in particular to develop its operational performance ; Visiativ is continuing its growth plan and strengthening its management team by announcing the appointments of Philippe Strosser as director of Products & Innovation, Roch Auburtin as director of Information Systems Security and Benoît Malraison as director of French Subsidiaries.
Download the press release
Disclaimer
Visiativ SA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 10:39:02 UTC