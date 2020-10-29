Visiativ : strengthen its management team as part of CATALYST 2023

Press release

Appointment of a director of Products & Innovation

Creation of an Information Systems Security Department

Appointment of a director of French Subsidiaries & Innovation

As part of the acceleration of CATALYST 2023, which aims in particular to develop its operational performance ; Visiativ is continuing its growth plan and strengthening its management team by announcing the appointments of Philippe Strosser as director of Products & Innovation, Roch Auburtin as director of Information Systems Security and Benoît Malraison as director of French Subsidiaries.

