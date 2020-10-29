Log in
Visiativ : strengthen its management team as part of CATALYST 2023

10/29/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Press release

  • Appointment of a director of Products & Innovation
  • Creation of an Information Systems Security Department
  • Appointment of a director of French Subsidiaries & Innovation

As part of the acceleration of CATALYST 2023, which aims in particular to develop its operational performance ; Visiativ is continuing its growth plan and strengthening its management team by announcing the appointments of Philippe Strosser as director of Products & Innovation, Roch Auburtin as director of Information Systems Security and Benoît Malraison as director of French Subsidiaries.

Download the press release

Disclaimer

Visiativ SA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 10:39:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 190 M 223 M 223 M
Net income 2020 1,15 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
Net Debt 2020 38,9 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,5 M 69,9 M 69,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 023
Free-Float 43,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Laurent Fiard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Demortière Chief Operating Officer
Philippe-Jean Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Parassin Director-Information Systems
Christian Donzel Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
