(Alliance News) - Consob disclosed on Wednesday, as a result of its supervisory activities, the evolution of Visibilia Editore Spa's shareholding structure and the internal dealing operations carried out by Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino, chairman and chief executive officer of Visibilia Editore itself and SIF Italia Spa, both listed on Euronext Growth Milan, until his death on Aug. 5.

"Consob's activity is aimed at guaranteeing the market correct information on the evolution of Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino's and SIF Italia's shareholdings in Visibilia Editore and on the recent transactions of purchase and sale of Visibilia Editore shares by Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino," the Italian markets regulator explains.

"In the absence of the party required to make the necessary disclosures, Consob has decided to make available some of the information acquired in the course of its supervisory action."

As of July 17, Ruffino held 1.7 million shares in Visibilia, which, when added to the 4.0 million shares held by SIF Italia, represent 71.3 percent of Visibilia Editore's share capital.

Visibilia Editore's stock is not yet affected by trading and one share is worth EUR0.66 while that of SIF Italia rises 2.6 percent to EUR3.12 per share.

