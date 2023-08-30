(Alliance News) - SIF Italia Spa made it known Wednesday evening that it has learned of the amount of Luca Ruffino's holdings in the share capital of Visibilia Editore Spa from Consob's August 29 resolution.

"From the data resulting from the tables attached to the Consob resolution, it would appear that, as a result of the aggregate shareholding of the company and Luca Ruffino and individually for the company, the shareholding thresholds that could be relevant for the application of the rules referred to in Visibilia's bylaws regarding takeover bids under the terms and in the manner established therein, were exceeded during the reference period."

The company also added that it is "deepening the analysis arising from the above scenario and intends to convene a board of directors meeting as soon as possible to carry out an internal evaluation and take the appropriate management initiatives in the best interest of the company."

SIF Italia on Wednesday closed 2.0 percent in the red at EUR2.98 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

