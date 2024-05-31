Press release

Visiomed Group significantly deleverages with the support of its main shareholder, strengthening its investment capacity

Interest payments (€216,000) linked to the loan granted by Perpetua Capital are voided

Debt of €1,750,000 is paid back through the exercise of BSAs held by Perpetua Capital

VISIOMED GROUP's financial debt is reduced to €5.7 million 1

Paris, May 31, 2024

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative health technologies and services, announces a significant decrease of its financial debt with the support of its shareholder, Perpetua Capital SCSp.

VISIOMED GROUP had subscribed to a loan agreement granted by Perpetua Capital on 13 December 2022 for a total amount of €1,750,000. The loan had a maturity of 2 years with an annual interest rate of 9 %.

VISIOMED GROUP and Perpetua Capital have amended the loan agreement, voiding all accrued interest (€215,649 as of the date of the agreement), decreasing the amount due to €1,750,000, i.e. the nominal amount, with a payment period of 30 days following the amendment.

The debt owed by VISIOMED GROUP was repaid by offsetting the nominal amount with the exercise of 13,157,895 BSA Tranche 5, granting Perpetua Capital 13,157,895 new shares.

Following this operation: