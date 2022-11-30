Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Vision Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIHDD   US92837Y2000

VISION ENERGY CORPORATION

(VIHDD)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-11-29 pm EST
16.19 USD   +11.66%
09:22aVision Energy Engages Spatial Planning Consultants
GL
11/22IBN Coverage Initiated for Vision Energy Corp
CI
11/10Vision Energy & Linde Engineering Sign Cooperation Agreement
GL
Summary 
Summary
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Vision Energy Engages Spatial Planning Consultants

11/30/2022 | 09:22am EST
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Vision Energy Corporation (OTCQB:VIHDD), (“Vision Energy” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rho Adviseurs (“Rho Adviseurs”), a Netherlands-based firm specialising in spatial planning and permit management for the Company’s pioneering Green Energy Hub development project in the North Sea Port of Vlissingen, the Netherlands, being designed to provide import, storage and handling facilities for hydrogen carriers, renewable products and low-carbon fuels.

Rho Adviseurs has been engaged to provide specialist studies for the environmental impact assessment and policy, process guidance and spatial planning, to ensure future operations conform to and exceed to all required standards. The reports are required to support the Company’s permit applications.

Rho Adviseurs has approximately 150 employees across 5 offices located throughout the Netherlands, are considered a specialist consultancy firm within their field, and have assisted governments and companies in shaping environmental planning and policy.

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Evolution Terminals, is in the advanced stages of planning for the construction of its Green Energy Hub and is on schedule to file for the remaining construction and environmental permits by December 2022. The Company’s Phase 1 development plan is designed for the construction of approximately 400,000 cubic meters (CBM) of renewable liquid bulk storage capacity comprising 150,000 CBM allocated to Green Ammonia, 180,000 CBM allocated to Renewable Methanol and 70,000 CBM allocated to Biofuels and Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC). Phase 1 CAPEX is estimated at EUR €450 million, including jetty infrastructure.

About Vision Energy

Vision Energy is a forward-looking energy company developing assets and solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Leveraging its proven track-record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development and permitting processes, plant design, and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply and distribution. The Company pursues reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions with the highest yield, and where possible, projects are designed to leverage existing gas and power infrastructure to integrate and facilitate import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains. 

Vision Energy
95 Christopher Columbus Drive,
16th Floor Jersey City, NJ 
07302 USA
visionenergy.com

Media Contact
Jarrod Holland 
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Phone:  910.431.3322
Jarrod.Holland@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Investor Contact
Scott McGowan 
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Phone: 310.299.1717
Scott@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “forecast”, “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
