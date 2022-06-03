Vision : (FY2022-1Q)Quarterly Securities Report

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Article 24-4-7, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan
File to
Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau
Filing Date
May 13, 2022
Fiscal Year
The First Quarter of the 22nd Business Term (From January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022)
Company Name
Vision Inc.
Title and Name of Representative
Kenichi Sano, President, Founder & CEO
Address of Head Office
6-5-1Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Phone No.
+81 3 (5325) 0344
Contact Person
Shinichi Nakamoto, Director, Managing Executive Officer, CFO, and General Manager of
Administrative Dept.
Contact Address
6-5-1Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Phone No.
+81 3 (5325) 0344
Contact Person
Shinichi Nakamoto, Director, Managing Executive Officer, CFO, and General Manager of
Administrative Dept.
Place Available for
Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Public Inspection
(2-1 Nihombashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Part 1: Company Information
Item 1: Company Overview
1. Changes in Major Management Indicators
FY2021/1Q
FY2022/1Q
FY2021
Cumulative period
Cumulative period
Reporting period
January 1, 2021 - March
January 1, 2022 - March
January 1, 2021 -
31, 2021
31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net sales
(thousand
3,938,868
5,609,090
18,100,837
yen)
Ordinary profit
(thousand
313,901
406,154
1,143,772
yen)
Quarterly net income or net loss (-)
(thousand
attributable to owners of the parent
232,175
245,908
729,129
yen)
company
Quarterly comprehensive income
(thousand
250,100
267,892
732,472
yen)
Net assets
(thousand
9,008,316
10,410,831
10,122,215
yen)
Total assets
(thousand
11,560,875
15,104,605
14,932,162
yen)
Basic earnings or loss (-) per share
(thousand
4.93
5.16
15.47
yen)
Quarterly net income per potential
(yen)
4.80
5.03
15.03
adjusted share
Equity-to-asset ratio
(%)
77.9
68.8
67.7
(Note 1): Since the Company prepares quarterly consolidated financial statements, changes in non-consolidated financial data,
among others, are not provided.
(Note 2): The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) is applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year and the key management indicators for the first quarter of the current fiscal year are after the application of the standards.
2. Description of Business
During the first quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period, there have been no significant changes in the content of
businesses operated by the Group (the Company and its affiliated companies).
Item 2: Business Overview
1. Business Risks
During the three months ended March 31, 2022, there are no significant changes related to business conditions or accounting conditions described in this quarterly report that may have a material effect on investors' decisions or any material change in "business and other risks" described in the annual securities report for the previous fiscal year.
The Group will continue to closely monitor the situation regarding the spread of COVID-19, as it could have an impact on the Group's business and earnings.
2. Management's Analysis of Consolidated Financial Condition, Results of Operations, and Cash Flow Conditions
Effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) has been applied. As a result, the accounting treatment differs from that of the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, since there is no significant impact, the increase/decrease amounts and year- on-year comparisons in the explanation of business results are presented as is for comparison purposes.
This report contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on the Group's (the Company and subsidiaries) judgments as of the last day of the consolidated fiscal period for the first quarter.
(1) Financial position and operating results
During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the economy continued to pick up, but some weakness was seen amid lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The economy is expected to pick up, but we need to pay close attention to the impact of COVID-19, as well as to downside risks due to rising raw material prices, fluctuations in financial and capital markets, and supply-side constraints amid uncertainty because of the situation in Ukraine and other factors. In such an economic environment, the Company will continue to face several challenges.
In this economic environment, our group continued to focus on the GLOBAL WiFi business and the information and communication services business in Japan.
As a result, net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period all exceeded the results of the previous year.
FY2022/1Q
FY2021/1Q
Change
YoY
Cumulative period
Cumulative period
(million yen)
(million yen)
(million yen)
(%)
Net sales
5,609
3,938
1,670
42.4
Operating profit
403
285
117
41.2
Ordinary profit
406
313
92
29.4
Profit attributable
owners of
245
232
13
5.9
parent
Business results by segment are as follows. (GLOBAL WiFi Business)
During the first quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period, we promoted the use of our standby corporate mobile WiFi routers, "GLOBAL WiFi for Biz", while responding to communication demand in various situations such as hospitalization, moving, and business trips.
In addition, we have worked to register and confirm the designated quarantine application at the airport station, which is temporarily entrusted as part of the border measures when entering Japan, and as an indispensable infrastructure service during the pandemic, offered highly convenient PCR testing services.
As a result of these efforts, both net sales and segment income for the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review exceeded those of the previous year.
The application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) increased the sales amount by 2 million yen.
FY2022/1Q
FY2021/1Q
Change
YoY
GLOBAL WiFi Business
Cumulative period
Cumulative period
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Net sales
2,618
1,515
1,102
72.8
Segment profit
359
117
241
205.4
(Information and Communications Service Business)
In addition to focusing on sales of mobile communication equipment and OA equipment during the first quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period, the Company launched a new rental service for meeting rooms and telework space by Adval Corp.
Furthermore, we strived to maximize lifetime value (customer lifetime value) through future up-selling and cross-selling, reduction of long-term churn rates, and continuous income from stock products, and despite a temporary increase in operating costs, strove to expand sales of its monthly subscription-basedin-house services.
As a result, net sales increased year on year, but segment income decreased year on year.
Information and
FY2022/1Q
FY2021/1Q
Change
YoY
Communications Service
Cumulative period
Cumulative period
Business
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Net sales
2,875
2,357
517
21.9
Segment profit
347
410
-62
-15.3
Analysis of financial position (Assets)
Total assets at the end of the first quarter consolidated accounting period are 15,104 million yen (172 million yen more than the end of the previous consolidated fiscal term).
Current assets are 10,524 million yen (224 million yen less than the end of the previous consolidated fiscal term). The main reasons for this are that notes and accounts receivable - trade increased by 674 million yen, while cash and deposits and accounts receivable decreased by 810 million yen.
Fixed assets are 4,580 million yen (397 million yen more than the end of the previous consolidated fiscal term). The main reasons for this are due to an 848 million yen increase in property, plant and equipment resulting from investments in the glamping business, while investments and other assets decreased by 407 million yen.
(Liabilities)
Total liabilities at the end of the first quarter consolidated accounting period are 4,693 million yen (116 million less than the end of the previous consolidated fiscal term).
Current liabilities are 3,564 million yen (315 million yen less than the end of the previous consolidated fiscal term). The main reasons for this are due to a 35 million yen decrease in short-term loans payable, an 81 million yen decrease in income taxes payable due to income tax payments, and a 104 million yen decrease in provision for bonuses.
Fixed liabilities amounted to 1,128 million yen (198 million yen more than the end of the previous fiscal year), mainly due to a 203 million yen increase in long-term loans payable.
(Net assets)
Total net assets at the end of the first quarter consolidated accounting period are 10,410 million yen (288 million yen more than
the end of the previous consolidated fiscal term). The main reason for this was the increase of 245 million yen for the income attributable to owners of the parent.
(2) Business and financial challenges that should be prioritized and addressed
During the first quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period, there were no changes in priority business or financial issues that need to be addressed by the Group.
(3) Research and development activities
Not applicable.
3. Important Material Contracts, etc.
During the first quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period, there were no business contracts decided or signed.
