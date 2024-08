Vision International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of apparel products with the provision of apparel supply chain management (SCM) services. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Apparel Product segment is principally engaged in the wholesale of apparel and related products with the provision of supply chain management services, which comprise market trend analysis, product design and development, sourcing of suppliers, production management, logistics services and quality control. The Construction Material segment is principally engaged in the provision of agency services for construction and related materials. The Innovative SCM Solution segment is principally engaged in the sales of innovative anticounterfeit, traceability and marketing products and related ancillaries with the provision of supply chain management solutions.