Vision Lithium : Audited Cosolidated Financial Statements as at August 31, 2021

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Vision Lithium Inc. (hereafter ''the Company''), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at August 31, 2021 and 2020, the consolidated statements of net loss and comprehensive loss, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at August 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements, which indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.