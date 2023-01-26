Vision Lithium : Financial Statement November 30, 2022
01/26/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Vision Lithium Inc.
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
As at November 30, 2022
NOTICE OF DISCLOSURE OF NON-AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Vision Lithium Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in Canadian dollars)
Notes
ASSETS
Current
Cash
5
Guaranteed investment certificates, 0.75% - 1.70%, expiring between May
and July 2023
Accounts receivable
Sales taxes receivable
Tax credits receivable
Prepaid expenses
Marketable securities in quoted mining exploration companies
Non-current
Property and equipment
Right-of-use assets
6
Exploration and evaluation assets
7
Total assets
LIABILITIES
Current
Trade and other payables
Current portion of lease obligations
8
Non-current
Lease obligations
8
Loan
9
Total liabilities
EQUITY
November 30,
August 31,
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
$
$
547,951
744,605
277,171
779,942
-
-
94,186
92,731
56,778
2,184
64,080
35,433
758
758
1,040,924
1,655,653
14,420
16,270
39,068
47,038
19,092,758
18,514,854
19,146,246
18,578,162
20,187,170
20,233,815
206,500
358,417
27,992
31,252
234,492
389,669
9,541
14,252
40,000
40,000
49,541
54,252
284,033
443,921
Share capital
10.1
56,103,366
55,648,956
Contributed surplus
5,911,876
5,394,952
Deficit
(42,112,105)
(41,254,014)
Total equity
19,903,137
19,789,894
Total liabilities and equity
20,187,170
20,233,815
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
These interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on January 26, 2023.
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors
(signed) Yves Rougerie, Director
(signed) Victor Cantore, Director
- 3 -
Vision Lithium Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(in Canadian dollars)
Three-month period ended
November 30,
November 30,
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
Expenses
Employee benefits expense
11.1
600,278
67,062
Insurance, taxes and permits
6,003
8,198
Consulting fees
127,325
45,000
Professional fees
38,765
36,300
Rent and maintenance
6,360
6,240
Business development
56,259
23,168
Advertising and sponsorship
8,087
-
Stationery and office expenses
6,376
4,933
Travel, board and lodging
1,453
3,863
Registration fees
4,567
4,185
Write-off of exploration and evaluation assets
363
350
Exploration costs of other properties (1)
-
149
Bank charges
731
825
Amortization of property and equipment
453
991
Amortization of right-of-use assets
2,036
1,318
Operating loss
859,056
202,582
Other (income) expenses
Finance income
13
(1,106)
(974)
Finance cost
13
141
238
Net change in fair value of marketable securities in quoted
mining exploration companies
-
(170)
Other revenues
-
(2,028)
(965)
(2,934)
Loss before income taxes
(858,091)
(199,648)
Deferred income tax
-
78,755
Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for the period
(858,091)
(120,893)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted net loss per share
15
(0.00)
(0.00)
For the three-month period ended November 30, 2022 and 2021, no amount was recorded for tax credits as a reduction of exploration costs of other properties.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- 4 -
Vision Lithium Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(in Canadian dollars)
Notes
Share capital
Contributed
Total
Number
Amount
surplus
Deficit
equity
$
$
$
$
Balance as at September 1st, 2021
209,802,485
53,521,536
4,755,693
(39,460,152)
18,817,077
Warrants exercised
10.2
16,500
980,100
(155,100)
-
825,000
16,500
980,100
(155,100)
-
825,000
Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for the
period
-
-
-
(120,893)
(120,893)
Balance as at November 30, 2021
209,818,985
54,501,636
4,600,593
(39,581,045)
19,521,184
Issuance of shares for the acquisition of mining
10.1
rights
4,550,000
981,000
-
981,000
Share-based payments
11.2
-
-
820,679
-
820,679
Warrants exercised
10.2
2,800,000
166,320
(26,320)
-
140,000
7,350,000
1,147,320
794,359
-
1,941,679
Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for the
period
-
-
-
(1,672,969)
(1,672,969)
Balance as at August 31, 2022
217,168,985
55,648,956
5,394,952
(41,254,014)
19,789,894
Share-based payments
11.2
-
-
588,834
-
588,834
Warrants exercised
10.2
7,650,000
454,410
(71,910)
-
382,500
7,650,000
454,410
516,924
-
971,334
Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for the
-
-
-
(858,091)
(858,091)
period
Balance as at November 30, 2022
224,818,985
56,103,366
5,911,876
(42,112,105)
19,903,137
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Vision Lithium Inc. published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 22:34:04 UTC.