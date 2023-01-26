Advanced search
Vision Lithium : Financial Statement November 30, 2022

01/26/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Vision Lithium Inc.

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

As at November 30, 2022

NOTICE OF DISCLOSURE OF NON-AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Vision Lithium Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in Canadian dollars)

Notes

ASSETS

Current

Cash

5

Guaranteed investment certificates, 0.75% - 1.70%, expiring between May

and July 2023

Accounts receivable

Sales taxes receivable

Tax credits receivable

Prepaid expenses

Marketable securities in quoted mining exploration companies

Non-current

Property and equipment

Right-of-use assets

6

Exploration and evaluation assets

7

Total assets

LIABILITIES

Current

Trade and other payables

Current portion of lease obligations

8

Non-current

Lease obligations

8

Loan

9

Total liabilities

EQUITY

November 30,

August 31,

2022

2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

$

$

547,951

744,605

277,171

779,942

-

-

94,186

92,731

56,778

2,184

64,080

35,433

758

758

1,040,924

1,655,653

14,420

16,270

39,068

47,038

19,092,758

18,514,854

19,146,246

18,578,162

20,187,170

20,233,815

206,500

358,417

27,992

31,252

234,492

389,669

9,541

14,252

40,000

40,000

49,541

54,252

284,033

443,921

Share capital

10.1

56,103,366

55,648,956

Contributed surplus

5,911,876

5,394,952

Deficit

(42,112,105)

(41,254,014)

Total equity

19,903,137

19,789,894

Total liabilities and equity

20,187,170

20,233,815

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

These interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on January 26, 2023.

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) Yves Rougerie, Director

(signed) Victor Cantore, Director

- 3 -

Vision Lithium Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(in Canadian dollars)

Three-month period ended

November 30,

November 30,

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

Expenses

Employee benefits expense

11.1

600,278

67,062

Insurance, taxes and permits

6,003

8,198

Consulting fees

127,325

45,000

Professional fees

38,765

36,300

Rent and maintenance

6,360

6,240

Business development

56,259

23,168

Advertising and sponsorship

8,087

-

Stationery and office expenses

6,376

4,933

Travel, board and lodging

1,453

3,863

Registration fees

4,567

4,185

Write-off of exploration and evaluation assets

363

350

Exploration costs of other properties (1)

-

149

Bank charges

731

825

Amortization of property and equipment

453

991

Amortization of right-of-use assets

2,036

1,318

Operating loss

859,056

202,582

Other (income) expenses

Finance income

13

(1,106)

(974)

Finance cost

13

141

238

Net change in fair value of marketable securities in quoted

mining exploration companies

-

(170)

Other revenues

-

(2,028)

(965)

(2,934)

Loss before income taxes

(858,091)

(199,648)

Deferred income tax

-

78,755

Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for the period

(858,091)

(120,893)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted net loss per share

15

(0.00)

(0.00)

  1. For the three-month period ended November 30, 2022 and 2021, no amount was recorded for tax credits as a reduction of exploration costs of other properties.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

Vision Lithium Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in Canadian dollars)

Notes

Share capital

Contributed

Total

Number

Amount

surplus

Deficit

equity

$

$

$

$

Balance as at September 1st, 2021

209,802,485

53,521,536

4,755,693

(39,460,152)

18,817,077

Warrants exercised

10.2

16,500

980,100

(155,100)

-

825,000

16,500

980,100

(155,100)

-

825,000

Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for the

period

-

-

-

(120,893)

(120,893)

Balance as at November 30, 2021

209,818,985

54,501,636

4,600,593

(39,581,045)

19,521,184

Issuance of shares for the acquisition of mining

10.1

rights

4,550,000

981,000

-

981,000

Share-based payments

11.2

-

-

820,679

-

820,679

Warrants exercised

10.2

2,800,000

166,320

(26,320)

-

140,000

7,350,000

1,147,320

794,359

-

1,941,679

Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for the

period

-

-

-

(1,672,969)

(1,672,969)

Balance as at August 31, 2022

217,168,985

55,648,956

5,394,952

(41,254,014)

19,789,894

Share-based payments

11.2

-

-

588,834

-

588,834

Warrants exercised

10.2

7,650,000

454,410

(71,910)

-

382,500

7,650,000

454,410

516,924

-

971,334

Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for the

-

-

-

(858,091)

(858,091)

period

Balance as at November 30, 2022

224,818,985

56,103,366

5,911,876

(42,112,105)

19,903,137

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

- 5 -

