Vision Lithium : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED NOVEMBER 30 2021

Vision Lithium Inc.

MD&A for the three-month period ended November 30, 2021

SCOPE OF MANAGEMENT'S FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

The following Management Discussion & Analysis («MD&A»), dated January 25, 2022, is to be read in conjunction with the interim consolidated condensed unaudited financial statements of Vision Lithium Inc. (the «Company» or «VLI») for the period ended November 30, 2021 and the consolidated audited financial statements of Vision Lithium Inc. for the year ended August 31, 2021 as well as with the accompanying notes. The interim consolidated condensed unaudited financial statements for the period ended November 30, 2021 are prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. The objective of this Management's Discussion and Analysis Report ("MD&A") released by VLI is to allow the reader to assess our operating and exploration results as well as our financial position for the three- month period ended November 30, 2021 compared to the same period last year.

The Company discloses, on a regular basis, additional information on its operations

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations with regards to future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain factors and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from expected results. Factors that could cause our results, our operations and future events to change materially compared to expectations expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, volatility in the metal prices, risks inherent to the mining industry, uncertainty regarding the mineral resource estimation and additional funding requirements and the Company's ability to obtain such funding.

INCORPORATION, NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND ONGOING EXPLORATION

Vision Lithium Inc., incorporated under the Canada Business Corporation Act, is a mineral resources exploration company, and the head office is based in Val-d'Or, Québec. The exploration sites are located mainly in the provinces of Québec, Manitoba and New Brunswick in Canada. During the period, the Company turned to focus its efforts on furthering its newly acquired New Brunswick assets, in particular the Red Brook polymetallic property located in the same geographic area as the Company's Dôme Lemieux copper-zinc project.

The Company does not have any producing property. Recovery of the cost of mining assets is subject to the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the Company's ability to obtain the financing required to pursue exploration and development of its properties, and profitable future production or the proceeds from the sale of its properties. The Company must periodically obtain new funds in order to pursue its activities. While it has always succeeded in doing so to date, there can be no assurance that it will continue to do so in the future.

The shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and traded under the symbol VLI.

