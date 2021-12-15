Vision Lithium : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021

Vision Lithium Inc. MD&A for the year ended August 31, 2021 SCOPE OF MANAGEMENT'S FINANCIAL ANALYSIS The following Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") dated December 14, 2021, is to be read in conjunction with the consolidated audited financial statements of Vision Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "VLI") for the years ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 as well as with the accompanying notes. The consolidated financial statements are prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. The objective of this MD&A is to allow the reader to assess our operating and exploration results as well as our financial position for the year ended August 31, 2021 compared to the previous year. The Company discloses, on a regular basis, additional information on its operations, which is recorded on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) in Canada at: www.sedar.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This document may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations with regards to future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain factors and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from expected results. Factors that could cause our results, our operations and future events to change materially compared to expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, volatility in the metal prices, risks inherent to the mining industry, uncertainty regarding the mineral resource estimation and additional funding requirements and the Company's ability to obtain such funding. INCORPORATION, NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND ONGOING EXPLORATION AND COVID-19 Vision Lithium Inc., incorporated under the Canada Business Corporation Act, is a mineral resources exploration company, and the head office is based in Val-d'Or, Québec. The exploration sites are located mainly in the provinces of Québec, Manitoba and New Brunswick in Canada. During the period, the Company turned to focus its efforts on furthering its newly acquired New Brunswick assets, in particular the Red Brook polymetallic property located in the same geographic area as the Company's Dôme Lemieux copper-zinc project. The Company does not have any producing property. Recovery of the cost of mining assets is subject to the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the Company's ability to obtain the financing required to pursue exploration and development of its properties, and profitable future production or the proceeds from the sale of its properties. The Company must periodically obtain new funds in order to pursue its activities. While it has always succeeded in doing so to date, there can be no assurance that it will continue to do so in the future. The shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and traded under the symbol VLI. - 2 -

Vision Lithium Inc. MD&A for the year ended August 31, 2021 HIGHLIGHTS OF 2021 Summary of Exploration The Company incurred expenses totaling $892,187 before tax credits and credits on refundable exploration duties for the year ending August 31, 2021 ($104,678 for the year 2020). In the consolidated financial statements, those exploration costs are presented net of exploration tax credits. The Company engaged exploration expenses for other properties for an amount of $37,039 less $48 in refundable tax credit for a total of $36,991 for the properties for the year 2021. and were accounted directly to the consolidated statement of net loss and comprehensive income compared to an expense of $22,664 less $8,217 in refundable tax credit for a total of $14,447 for the properties for the year 2020. Financial results Since the Company focuses on the development of its exploration and evaluation assets, its revenues, mainly finance income, are not sufficient to cover its operational costs. Without any other available sources of revenue, the Company is unprofitable. During the year, the Company maintained a tight control of its other expenses. The loss for the period of $692,559 reflects the current activities of the Company. MINING PROPERTIES The technical information in the following section was reviewed by Yves Rougerie, geologist and President & CEO of Vision Lithium Inc. Mr. Rougerie is a Qualified Person within the meaning of the term as defined in of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Company has an interest or option to acquire an interest in the following properties: Name Status Notes Royalties Cadillac. QC Wholly owned NEW Lithium project 2% on 215 claims Godslith, MB Wholly owned Lithium project 3% Sirmac, QC Wholly owned Lithium project 1% on 24 claims Red Brook, NB Wholly owned Zn-Cu-Pb-Ag-Au project 2% Benjamin, NB Wholly owned Zn-Cu-Pb-Ag-Au project 2% Dôme Lemieux, QC Wholly owned Cu-Zn porphyry/skarn project Nil St. Stephen, NB 50% Interest Ni-Cu-Co project Nil Epsilon, QC Wholly owned Au-U project 2% - 3 -

Vision Lithium Inc. MD&A for the year ended August 31, 2021 Figure 1 - Vision Lithium Property Portfolio Cadillac Lithium Property On December 1, 2021, the Company announced the signing of definitive property purchase agreements (the "Purchase Agreements") for the arm's length acquisition (the "Transaction") of a 100% undivided interest in 215 contiguous mining claims in the province of Quebec, Canada from four different vendor groups, which, together with an additional 105 claims staked by the Company, will be collectively referred to as the Cadillac lithium property (the "Property"). Pursuant to the Purchase Agreements, Vision Lithium will pay to the vendors aggregate cash consideration of $102,427.92, issue a total of 4,300,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), and will grant each vendor group a 2% net smelter return royalty on the claims comprising the Property to be acquired from such vendor group (each, an "NSR Royalty"). The Transaction was completed on December 3rd, 2021. The claims acquired from the vendors cover 12,331 hectares (123 km2) and, together with the claims recently staked by the Company, the Property comprises a total of 320 claims covering 18,378 hectares (184 km2). The Property is located approximately 10 km south of the historic mining town of Cadillac and approximately halfway between the major mining centres of Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or, in the province of Quebec, Canada (Figure 1). The Property is easily accessible by year-round,well-maintained roads and a regional powerline runs parallel to the road through the Property. The Property hosts at least 4 pegmatite dikes which are spaced approximately 100 metres apart and traced for at least 300 metres along strike (Figure 2). Lithium crystals have been observed in all 4 dikes on the Property, with large lithium crystals visible in some areas (Figure 3&4). In 2016, two high grade grab samples were taken from the Property that returned 2.67% and 7.34% Li2O. - 4 -