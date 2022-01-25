Log in
    VLI   CA92837C1095

VISION LITHIUM INC.

(VLI)
Vision Lithium : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

01/25/2022 | 05:21pm EST
Vision Lithium Inc.

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

As at November 30, 2021

NOTICE OF DISCLOSURE OF NON-AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Vision Lithium Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in Canadian dollars)

Notes

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

5

Guaranteed investment certificates (0.10% - 0.49%; 0.55% in 2020),

expiring between May and July 2022

Sales taxes receivable

Tax credits receivable

Prepaid expenses

Marketable securities in quoted mining exploration companies

Non-current

Property and equipment

Right-of-use assets

6

Advances on exploration and evaluation assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

7

Total assets

LIABILITIES

Current

Trade and other payables

Liability related to flow-through shares

Current portion of lease obligations

8

Non-current

Lease obligations

8

Loan

9

Total liabilities

EQUITY

November 30,

August 31,

2021

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

$

$

2,099,622

1,235,956

2,077,323

2,577,287

18,510

101,840

-

-

57,259

18,034

1,141

971

4,253,855

3,934,088

16,399

18,658

70,949

78,919

5,000

-

15,411,575

15,152,947

15,503,923

15,250,524

19,757,778

19,184,612

83,819

178,322

43,802

122,557

35,752

36,057

163,373

336,936

33,221

40,599

40,000

40,000

73,221

80,599

236,594

417,536

Share capital

10.1

54,501,636

53,521,536

Contributed surplus

4,600,593

4,755,693

Deficit

(39,581,045)

(39,460,152)

Total equity

19,521,184

18,817,077

Total liabilities and equity

19,757,778

19,234,612

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

These interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on January 25, 2022.

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) Yves Rougerie, Director

(signed) Victor Cantore, Director

- 3 -

Vision Lithium Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(in Canadian dollars)

Three-month period ended

November 30,

November 30,

Notes

2021

2020

$

$

Expenses

Employee benefits expense

12.1

67,062

122,609

Insurance, taxes and permits

8,198

4,363

Consulting fees

45,000

-

Professional fees

36,300

29,585

Rent and maintenance

6,240

-

Business development

23,168

3,303

Stationery and office expenses

4,933

2,681

Travel, board and lodging

3,863

484

Registration fees

4,185

4,006

Write-off of exploration and evaluation assets

350

5,500

Exploration costs of other properties (1)

149

-

Bank charges

825

957

Amortization of property and equipment

991

453

Amortization of right-of-use assets

1,318

7,837

Operating loss

202,582

181,778

Other (income) expenses

Finance income

14

(974)

(71)

Finance cost

14

238

538

Net change in fair value of marketable securities in quoted

mining exploration companies

(170)

(250)

Other revenues

(2,028)

(1,950)

(2,934)

(1,733)

Loss before income taxes

(199,648)

(180,045)

Deferred income tax

78,755

9,030

Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for the period

(120,893)

(171,015)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted net loss per share

15

0.00

(0.00)

  1. For the three-month periods ended November 30, 2021 and 2020, no amount was recorded for tax credits as a reduction of exploration costs of other properties.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

Vision Lithium Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in Canadian dollars)

Notes

Share capital

Contributed

Total

Number

Amount

surplus

Deficit

equity

$

$

$

$

Balance as at September 1st, 2019

101,254,986

48,003,635

3,362,769

(38,086,617)

13,279,787

Share-based payments

12.2

28,750

28,750

-

-

28,750

-

28,750

Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for

the period

-

-

-

(171,015)

(171,015)

Balance as at November 30, 2020

101,254,986

48,003,635

3,391,519

(38,257,632)

13,137,522

Issuance of flow-through units and shares

10.1

15,497,499

2,958,013

377,437

-

3,335,450

Issuance of units

10.1

81,075,000

1,046,173

843,327

-

1,889,500

Issuance of shares for the acquisition of

10.1

4,000,000

1,040,000

-

-

1,040,000

mining rights

Shares issue costs

10.1

-

-

218,375

(680,976)

(462,601)

Warrants exercised

10.2

7,975,000

473,715

(74,965)

-

398,750

108,547,499

5,517,901

1,364,174

(680,976)

6,201,099

Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for

the period

-

-

-

(521,544)

(521,544)

Balance as at August 31, 2021

209,802,485

53,521,536

4,755,693

(39,460,152)

18,817,077

Warrants exercised

10.2

16,500,000

980,100

(155,100)

-

825,000

16,500,000

980,100

(155,100)

-

825,000

Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for

-

-

-

(120,893)

(120,893)

the period

Balance as at November 30, 2021

226,302,485

54,501,636

4,600,593

(39,581,045)

19,521,184

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

- 5 -

