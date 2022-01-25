Vision Lithium : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

NOTICE OF DISCLOSURE OF NON-AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Vision Lithium Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in Canadian dollars)
Notes
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
5
Guaranteed investment certificates (0.10% - 0.49%; 0.55% in 2020),
expiring between May and July 2022
Sales taxes receivable
Tax credits receivable
Prepaid expenses
Marketable securities in quoted mining exploration companies
Non-current
Property and equipment
Right-of-use assets
6
Advances on exploration and evaluation assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
7
Total assets
LIABILITIES
Current
Trade and other payables
Liability related to flow-through shares
Current portion of lease obligations
8
Non-current
Lease obligations
8
Loan
9
Total liabilities
EQUITY
November 30,
August 31,
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
$
$
2,099,622
1,235,956
2,077,323
2,577,287
18,510
101,840
-
-
57,259
18,034
1,141
971
4,253,855
3,934,088
16,399
18,658
70,949
78,919
5,000
-
15,411,575
15,152,947
15,503,923
15,250,524
19,757,778
19,184,612
83,819
178,322
43,802
122,557
35,752
36,057
163,373
336,936
33,221
40,599
40,000
40,000
73,221
80,599
236,594
417,536
Share capital
10.1
54,501,636
53,521,536
Contributed surplus
4,600,593
4,755,693
Deficit
(39,581,045)
(39,460,152)
Total equity
19,521,184
18,817,077
Total liabilities and equity
19,757,778
19,234,612
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
These interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on January 25, 2022.
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors
(signed) Yves Rougerie, Director
(signed) Victor Cantore, Director
- 3 -
Vision Lithium Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(in Canadian dollars)
Three-month period ended
November 30,
November 30,
Notes
2021
2020
$
$
Expenses
Employee benefits expense
12.1
67,062
122,609
Insurance, taxes and permits
8,198
4,363
Consulting fees
45,000
-
Professional fees
36,300
29,585
Rent and maintenance
6,240
-
Business development
23,168
3,303
Stationery and office expenses
4,933
2,681
Travel, board and lodging
3,863
484
Registration fees
4,185
4,006
Write-off of exploration and evaluation assets
350
5,500
Exploration costs of other properties (1)
149
-
Bank charges
825
957
Amortization of property and equipment
991
453
Amortization of right-of-use assets
1,318
7,837
Operating loss
202,582
181,778
Other (income) expenses
Finance income
14
(974)
(71)
Finance cost
14
238
538
Net change in fair value of marketable securities in quoted
mining exploration companies
(170)
(250)
Other revenues
(2,028)
(1,950)
(2,934)
(1,733)
Loss before income taxes
(199,648)
(180,045)
Deferred income tax
78,755
9,030
Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for the period
(120,893)
(171,015)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted net loss per share
15
0.00
(0.00)
For the three-month periods ended November 30, 2021 and 2020, no amount was recorded for tax credits as a reduction of exploration costs of other properties.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- 4 -
Vision Lithium Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(in Canadian dollars)
Notes
Share capital
Contributed
Total
Number
Amount
surplus
Deficit
equity
$
$
$
$
Balance as at September 1st, 2019
101,254,986
48,003,635
3,362,769
(38,086,617)
13,279,787
Share-based payments
12.2
28,750
28,750
-
-
28,750
-
28,750
Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for
the period
-
-
-
(171,015)
(171,015)
Balance as at November 30, 2020
101,254,986
48,003,635
3,391,519
(38,257,632)
13,137,522
Issuance of flow-through units and shares
10.1
15,497,499
2,958,013
377,437
-
3,335,450
Issuance of units
10.1
81,075,000
1,046,173
843,327
-
1,889,500
Issuance of shares for the acquisition of
10.1
4,000,000
1,040,000
-
-
1,040,000
mining rights
Shares issue costs
10.1
-
-
218,375
(680,976)
(462,601)
Warrants exercised
10.2
7,975,000
473,715
(74,965)
-
398,750
108,547,499
5,517,901
1,364,174
(680,976)
6,201,099
Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for
the period
-
-
-
(521,544)
(521,544)
Balance as at August 31, 2021
209,802,485
53,521,536
4,755,693
(39,460,152)
18,817,077
Warrants exercised
10.2
16,500,000
980,100
(155,100)
-
825,000
16,500,000
980,100
(155,100)
-
825,000
Net loss and total of comprehensive loss for
-
-
-
(120,893)
(120,893)
the period
Balance as at November 30, 2021
226,302,485
54,501,636
4,600,593
(39,581,045)
19,521,184
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Vision Lithium Inc. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 22:20:32 UTC.