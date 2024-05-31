Vision Marine Technologies Inc. is a Canada-based company engaged in the manufacturing, selling and renting of electric boats. Its segments include sale of electric boats and rental of electric boats. The sale of electric boats segment is engaged in the manufacture of customized electric boats for consumer market and sale of boat parts maintenance. The rental of electric boat segment is engaged in short-term rental operation and boat club membership. It designs, manufactures, and sells its handcrafted, electric recreational powerboats to recreational customers. Its flagship E-Motion 180E electric marine powertrain is an electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter, and efficiency motor with union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing control software. Its E-Motion and related technologies used in this powertrain system are designed to enhance the outboard powertrain.

Sector Recreational Products