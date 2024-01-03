Official VISION SENSING ACQUISITION CORP. press release

MIAMI, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSACU, VSAC, VSACW) (the “Company”) a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that yesterday its sponsor, Vision Sensing, LLC, deposited $60,000 into the Company’s trust account, which is the sum that the Company must pay to extend the date by which the Company must consummate its initial business combination from January 3, 2024 to February 3, 2024 (the “Extension”). The Company has issued to its sponsor a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note in the principal amount of $60,000 as consideration for the funding. This is the third of up to six one-month extensions that the Company is authorized to obtain under its amended and restated certificate of incorporation as recently amended on October 25, 2023. The Extension provides the Company with additional time to find an acquisition target and complete its initial business combination.



About Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (“VSAC”) is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”) that has been established to focus on the acquisition of vision sensing technologies (“VST”) including hardware solutions (chips / modules / systems), related application software, artificial intelligence and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications. For more information visit www.vision-sensing.com.

