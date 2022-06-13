Visional : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022
06/13/2022 | 02:33am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the original Japanese language document and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese language document, the original Japanese language document shall prevail in all respects.
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 (August 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
April 30, 2022
31,884
54.8
7,218
131.9
7,515
156.2
4,880
158.9
April 30, 2021
20,601
-
3,112
-
2,933
-
1,885
-
(Note)
Comprehensive income: Nine months ended April 30, 2022: ¥4,881 million [158.9%]
Nine months ended April 30, 2021: ¥1,885 million [ - %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
April 30, 2022
136.08
116.90
April 30, 2021
59.41
48.39
(Note)
The year-on-year rates of changes for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 are not disclosed, as the Company
did not prepare consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended April 30, 2020.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of April 30, 2022
42,598
27,602
64.7
As of July 31, 2021
35,076
22,536
64.2
(Reference) Equity: As of April 30, 2022: ¥27,554 million As of July 31, 2021: ¥22,533 million
2. Dividends
Annual Dividend
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
―
0.00
―
0.00
0.00
July 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
―
0.00
―
July 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
July 31, 2022
0.00
0.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2022 (August 1, 2021 - July 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to owners of
per share
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full-year
43,600
51.9
8,000
237.8
8,320
265.8
5,400
280.1
150.55
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes, (3) Notes to
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 9 of the Attachments.
(4) Total number of issued shares (common shares)
1)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
April 30, 2022:
35,879,800 shares
July 31, 2021:
35,858,000 shares
2)
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
April 30, 2022:
179 shares
July 31, 2021:
- shares
3)
Average number of shares during the period:
Nine months ended April 30, 2022:
35,868,979 shares
Nine months ended April 30, 2021:
31,732,518 shares
(Notes) On December 6, 2020, as a result of exercising the put options of Class A preferred stock, the Company redeemed all the Class A preferred stock as treasury stock and issued common stock to the shareholders in return. On the same day, all shares of the treasury stock redeemed were then canceled in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act, following the resolution reached at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 20, 2020. In addition, on December 7, 2020, the Company conducted a 100-for-1 stock split, following the resolution reached at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 20, 2020.. Accordingly, "Total number of issued shares at the end of the period" and "Average number of shares during the period" were calculated assuming that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021.
Table of Contents - Attachments
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results...................................................................................
2
(1)
Explanation of Operating Results.................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position ................................................................................................................
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information.............
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes ..................................................................
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
Explanation of Operating Results
Statements in this document about the future reflect our judgments as of the end of the current quarter of the fiscal year under review.
In the nine months ended April 30, 2022, the Japanese economy was on a recovery trend as vaccination and drugs against COVID-19 were widely available. On the other hand, the outlook for the global macroeconomy is currently uncertain and due to factors such as a surge of raw material prices and fluctuation in the financial capital markets, the outlook for economic activities that have shown signs of recovery have again become unclear.
Under these circumstances, the Group's core BizReach business performed steadily, backed by a continued great willingness of companies to recruit and the increase in job seekers due to advertising.
As a result, in the nine months ended April 30, 2022, the Group recorded net sales of ¥31,884 million (up 54.8% year on year), operating profit of ¥7,218 million (up 131.9% year on year), ordinary profit of ¥7,515 million (up 156.2% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥4,880 million (up 158.9% year on year).
Performance by segment was as follows.
HR Tech
The HR Tech segment consists of BizReach, HRMOS, and other HR Tech services.
In the BizReach business, backed by continued recovery of human resources demand in the professional hiring domain, as of the end of the third quarter under review, the cumulative number of registered direct employers (Note 1) increased to more than 20,000 (compared to more than 17,100 as of the end of the previous fiscal year), the number of active headhunters (Note 2) increased to more than 5,200 (compared to more than 5,100 as of the end of the previous fiscal year), and the number of scoutable job seekers (Note 3) increased to more than 1.59 million (compared to more than 1.38 million as of the end of the previous fiscal year), all of which, as an indicator, have shown growth from the end of the previous fiscal year. As a result, the BizReach business recorded net sales of ¥27,390 million (up 63.9% year on year) and adjusted operating profit before corporate expense allocation (Note 4) of ¥14,006 million (up 87.4% year on year).
In the HRMOS business, we are conducting marketing activities in order to expand the number of customers while continuing product investment such as the development of new functionality. During the third quarter under review, new functions such as "Individual Condition Survey" by which companies identify changes in conditions of their employees have been released.
ARR (Note 5) of the HRMOS business rose 27.7% to ¥1,537 million, the number of unique paying
customers (Note 6) increased 25.6% to 1,127, and ARPU (Note 7) rose 1.6% to ¥113,651 from the end of the previous fiscal year. The churn rate (Note 8), which is a 12-month average, decreased to 0.66%.
As a result, the HRMOS business recorded net sales of ¥1,057 million (up 24.8% year on year) and an adjusted operating loss before corporate expense allocation (Note 4) of ¥2,047 million (loss of ¥1,151 million for the previous fiscal year). As a result, in the nine months ended April 30, 2022, the HR Tech segment recorded net sales of ¥30,320 million (up 56.0% year on year) and segment profit of ¥8,929 million (up 112.3% year on year).
(Notes) 1. The total number of employers that have subscribed to BizReach, excluding headhunters
The number of headhunters that have been screened by BizReach, Inc.
The number of registered BizReach users who have configured their employment history to be disclosed to hiring companies or who have configured their employment history to be disclosed to headhunters
This is the operating profit or loss of the business before bearing the personnel expenses and
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.