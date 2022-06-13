Visional : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022

Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the original Japanese language document and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese language document, the original Japanese language document shall prevail in all respects. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP] June 13, 2022 Company name: Visional, Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 4194 URL: https://www.visional.inc/ Representative: Soichiro Minami, Representative Director and CEO Contact: Risako Suefuji, Executive Officer, CFO and CAO Phone: +81-3-4540-6200 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: June 14, 2022 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Available Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not scheduled (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 (August 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % April 30, 2022 31,884 54.8 7,218 131.9 7,515 156.2 4,880 158.9 April 30, 2021 20,601 - 3,112 - 2,933 - 1,885 - (Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended April 30, 2022: ¥4,881 million [158.9%] Nine months ended April 30, 2021: ¥1,885 million [ - %] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Nine months ended Yen Yen April 30, 2022 136.08 116.90 April 30, 2021 59.41 48.39 (Note) The year-on-year rates of changes for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 are not disclosed, as the Company did not prepare consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended April 30, 2020. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of April 30, 2022 42,598 27,602 64.7 As of July 31, 2021 35,076 22,536 64.2 (Reference) Equity: As of April 30, 2022: ¥27,554 million As of July 31, 2021: ¥22,533 million

2. Dividends Annual Dividend 1Q 2Q 3Q Year-end Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended ― 0.00 ― 0.00 0.00 July 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending ― 0.00 ― July 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending July 31, 2022 0.00 0.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2022 (August 1, 2021 - July 31, 2022) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Profit attributable Basic earnings Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit to owners of per share parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full-year 43,600 51.9 8,000 237.8 8,320 265.8 5,400 280.1 150.55 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes * Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None (Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 9 of the Attachments. (4) Total number of issued shares (common shares) 1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): April 30, 2022: 35,879,800 shares July 31, 2021: 35,858,000 shares 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: April 30, 2022: 179 shares July 31, 2021: - shares 3) Average number of shares during the period: Nine months ended April 30, 2022: 35,868,979 shares Nine months ended April 30, 2021: 31,732,518 shares (Notes) On December 6, 2020, as a result of exercising the put options of Class A preferred stock, the Company redeemed all the Class A preferred stock as treasury stock and issued common stock to the shareholders in return. On the same day, all shares of the treasury stock redeemed were then canceled in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act, following the resolution reached at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 20, 2020. In addition, on December 7, 2020, the Company conducted a 100-for-1 stock split, following the resolution reached at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 20, 2020.. Accordingly, "Total number of issued shares at the end of the period" and "Average number of shares during the period" were calculated assuming that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021.

These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes The statements regarding the forecast of financial results in this report are based on the information that is available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable by management. Therefore, there might be cases in which actual results differ materially from forecast values due to various factors.

Table of Contents - Attachments 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results................................................................................... 2 (1) Explanation of Operating Results................................................................................................................. 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position ................................................................................................................ 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information............. 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes .................................................................. 5 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ....................................................................................................... 5 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income ............................................... 7 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................ 9 (Notes on going concern assumption)..................................................................................................... 9 (Notes in case of significant changes in shareholders' equity) ............................................................... 9 (Changes in accounting policies) ............................................................................................................ 9 (Segment information, etc.) .................................................................................................................. 11 (Business combinations) ....................................................................................................................... 12 1