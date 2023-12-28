UNITED STATES

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

95 Moatfield Dr. First floor

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3B 0A2

905-739-0593

On December 20, 2023, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") sold one of its properties located at Unit No. E25 4300 Steeles Ave E Markham, Ontario L3R 0Y5 (the "Steele Property") for CAD250,000 to an unrelated purchaser for cash. The Steele Property was acquired by the Company in 2021. The Company sold its Steele Property to reduce its real estate holdings.

Date: December 28, 2023 By: /s/ Fan Zhou Fan Zhou Chief Executive Officer