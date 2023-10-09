More about the company
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is a Canada-based private education provider. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in education-related businesses, which include high school education programs, real estate development, animation education, vocational education, online education, and other education-related consulting services. Its businesses are organized into three clusters: degree-oriented education, vocational education, and education services. It operates education services to support its students enrolled in both the degree-oriented and the vocational education programs. Such support includes study visa and immigration visa services, student housing, job placement, and funding. It offers four levels of degree-oriented education programs, namely Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD), college, university bachelorâs degree, and masterâs degree. These programs are either offered by its own schools or in partnership with public institutions.