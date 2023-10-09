Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is a Canada-based private education provider. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in education-related businesses, which include high school education programs, real estate development, animation education, vocational education, online education, and other education-related consulting services. Its businesses are organized into three clusters: degree-oriented education, vocational education, and education services. It operates education services to support its students enrolled in both the degree-oriented and the vocational education programs. Such support includes study visa and immigration visa services, student housing, job placement, and funding. It offers four levels of degree-oriented education programs, namely Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD), college, university bachelorâs degree, and masterâs degree. These programs are either offered by its own schools or in partnership with public institutions.