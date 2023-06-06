Advanced search
    VEDU   CA92838F1018

VISIONARY EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS GROUP INC.

(VEDU)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-06-04
0.4130 USD   +1.47%
05:03pVisionary Education Technology : Resignation of Director and Appointment of Chairman - Form 6-K
05/1931,885,000 Common Stock of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2023.
05/16Visionary Education Technology : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
Visionary Education Technology : Resignation of Director and Appointment of Chairman - Form 6-K

06/06/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
Resignation of Director and Appointment of Chairman

On June 1, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") received the resignation of Mr. Marc Kealey as Chairman and a member of the Board, effective immediately. The resignation of Mr. Kealey was not due to a disagreement with the Company, its operations, policies, or practices but due to personal matters.

On June 6, 2023, the Board appointed Ms. Fan Zhou as Chairman of the Board. Ms. Zhou is also currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Following Mr. Kealey's resignation, the Board of the Company is comprised of four (4) directors, including three (3) independent directors.

Disclaimer

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 21:02:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
