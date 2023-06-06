Visionary Education Technology : Resignation of Director and Appointment of Chairman - Form 6-K

Resignation of Director and Appointment of Chairman

On June 1, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") received the resignation of Mr. Marc Kealey as Chairman and a member of the Board, effective immediately. The resignation of Mr. Kealey was not due to a disagreement with the Company, its operations, policies, or practices but due to personal matters.

On June 6, 2023, the Board appointed Ms. Fan Zhou as Chairman of the Board. Ms. Zhou is also currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Following Mr. Kealey's resignation, the Board of the Company is comprised of four (4) directors, including three (3) independent directors.