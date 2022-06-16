Visionary Gold : Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Visionary Gold Corp. Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022 - Visionary Gold Corp. (TSXV:VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") announces that it has repriced its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") from C$0.075 to C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.10 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Company may pay finders fees in connection with the Offering. The Company's CEO, Wes Adams, has committed to subscribing for up to C$350,000 of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the Company's 2022 exploration program and for general working capital purposes. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 24, 2022 and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Unit Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Visionary Gold Corp:

Visionary Gold Corp is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on making new precious and base metals discoveries in Fremont County, Wyoming. Visionary's mission is to explore responsibly and to develop resources in a manner that is acceptable to all stakeholders.