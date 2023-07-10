Building on a grassroots nickel-cobalt
discovery in Central Wyoming.
2
June 2023
TSX-V:VIZ | OTC:VIZNF
CORPORATE PRESENTATION | June 2023
www.visionarymetalscorp.com
Forward Looking Information Disclaimer
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Visionary's intended evaluation and exploration activity and proposed licensing activity, potential management and board additions and staking and consolidation of additional claims. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "contemplates", "goal", "continue", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important facts that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Visionary to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Visionary will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Visionary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the impact the COVID 19 pandemic may have on the Visionary's activities (including without limitation on its employees and suppliers) and the economy in general; the impact of the recovery post COVID 19 pandemic and its impact on gold and other metals; there being no assurance as to the success that the exploration program or programs of Visionary; variations in gold prices and other precious metals, exchange rate fluctuations; variations in cost of supplies and labour; receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future gold and other metal prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and environmental and other risks of the mining industry. Although Visionary has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward- looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Visionary does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
All scientific and technical information contained within this presentation has been previously disclosed in Visionary's press releases and was prepared under the supervision of Darren Lindsay, P.Geo. (EGBC), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lindsay is a Director of the Company.
Business Model: Creating Value Through Discovery and
EXPLORATION
Targeting district scale opportunities with potential for world-class discoveries
Utilizing a systematic approach to target generation
Driven by data, not by target commodity
Seeing what is possible, as opposed to what fits the model
Development
DISCOVERY
DE-RISKING
Impactful discoveries are
Identifying power, water,
driven by exploring large
access sources
under-explored areas
Conducting environmental,
Understanding regional
archaeological and
geology guides data
metallurgical studies
collection methods
Permitting
Understanding the data
Concept Mine Planning
4
leads to drill hole
discoveries
Identifying Development
New discoveries unlock
Partner
shareholder value
Why Nickel?
- Nickel is expected to be the biggest beneficiary among metals used in electric vehicle batteries, with demand set to increase by over 350% between 2020 and 2030¹
- Percentage of global passenger battery electric vehicle sales are projected to grow from 3% in 2020 to 10% by 2025 and 31% by 2040²
The International Energy Agency has projected that electric vehicle battery demand for nickel will rise from 82,000 tonnes in 2020 to 2.2 million tonnes in 2040.
¹https://www.iea.org/reports/the-electrification-of-transport-lithium-ion-batteries-and-their-implications-for-raw-materials²https://www.iea.org/reports/global-ev-outlook-2021
Government Incentives Spur Growth in Domestic EV Market
• The "Inflation Reduction Act" aims to reduce dependence on Chinese critical minerals by ensuring that more battery components used in EVs are mined, refined, or processed in the U.S. increasing EV demand in one of the world's biggest markets
• The act includes $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across renewable energy, including tax credits for battery production and mineral refining
$500 million will be allocated for the Defense Production Act to process key minerals, including nickel.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Visionary Gold Corp. published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2023 18:05:09 UTC.