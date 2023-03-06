Advanced search
    VIZ   CA92838A1021

VISIONARY GOLD CORP.

(VIZ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:13:34 2023-02-28 pm EST
0.0400 CAD   -.--%
08:50aVisionary Gold : Corporate Presentation - March 2023
03/01Visionary Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
02/10Visionary Gold Corp. Enters into an Unsecured Promissory Note
Visionary Gold : Corporate Presentation - March 2023

03/06/2023 | 08:50am EST
"Building on a new Nickel-Cobalt

Discovery in Central Wyoming."

TSX-V:VIZ

CORPORATE PRESENTATION March 2023

2

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Visionary's intended evaluation and exploration activity and proposed licensing activity, potential management and board additions and staking and consolidation of additional claims. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "contemplates", "goal", "continue", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important facts that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Visionary to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Visionary will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Visionary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the impact the COVID 19 pandemic may have on the Visionary's activities (including without limitation on its employees and suppliers) and the economy in general; the impact of the recovery post COVID 19 pandemic and its impact on gold and other metals; there being no assurance as to the success that the exploration program or programs of Visionary; variations in gold prices and other precious metals, exchange rate fluctuations; variations in cost of supplies and labour; receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future gold and other metal prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and environmental and other risks of the mining industry. Although Visionary has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Visionary does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

All scientific and technical information contained within this presentation has been previously disclosed in Visionary's press releases and was prepared under the supervision of Darren Lindsay, P.Geo. (EGBC), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lindsay is a Director of the Company

visionarygoldcorp.com

Creating Value Through Discovery and

3

Development

EXPLORATION

DISCOVERY

• Targeting district

• Impactful discoveries

scale opportunities

are driven by

with potential for

collecting geologic

major discoveries

data in large under-

• Utilizing a systematic

explored areas

approach to

• Understanding

generating new

regional geology

targets

guides data

• Following results

collection.

instead of a target

• Understanding the

commodity

data leads to drill

• Seeing what is

hole discoveries

possible, as opposed

to what fits.

DE-RISKING

  • Identifying power, water, access sources
  • Conducting Environmental, Archaeological Studies
  • Understanding Metallurgy
  • Understanding locality

visionarygoldcorp.com

4

Capital Markets Profile

Capital Structure

Share Ownership

Ticker

TSX-V:VIZ

Share Price (October 3th, 2022)

C$0.04

52-Week Low/High

C$0.05 - C$0.17

Other

Basic Shares Outstanding

103M

25%

Options

7.9M

Warrants

25.6M

Management & Insiders

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

136M

and friends ( 75% )

Market Capitalization (Basic)

C$5.7M

Cash (October 2022)

C$0.5M

Management & Insiders Other

~75% of shareholders are insiders or mining-focused

investors well-known to management

visionarygoldcorp.com

5

Why Invest in Wyoming?

Fremont County, WY

  • Population: 39,261 (2019)
  • County Seat: Lander
  • Largest City: Riverton
  • Population Density: 4.3 square miles (1.7/km2)
  • Geologically Well-endowed, and underexplored for precious and base metals, the Cowboy State's economy is driven by natural resource development (oil and gas, uranium and coal).
  • Wyoming produces approximately 39% of US coal production, representing roughly 12% of US electrical grid supply.
  • Declining interest in fossil fuels will create a need for new jobs in mineral resource sector throughout Wyoming.
  • Revitalizing past production of gold and eelectronic metals (Cu, Co, Nickel) industries presents an opportunity to replace jobs declining in the energy industry.
  • The Wyoming Craton is geologically similar to its minerally well-endowed Canadian equivalents (Slave Province, Abitibi), but is greatly underexplored for gold and electronic metals.
  • Visionary's goal is to unlock its potential by discovering and drill-testing new targets.

visionarygoldcorp.com

Disclaimer

Visionary Gold Corp. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,98 M -1,45 M -1,45 M
Net cash 2022 0,83 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,11 M 3,02 M 3,02 M
EV / Sales 2021 3 527x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,7%
Managers and Directors
Wesley J. Adams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Doyle Chief Financial Officer
John Kanderka Chairman
Marc Girthon Blythe Independent Director
Darren W. Lindsay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISIONARY GOLD CORP.33.33%3
NEWMONT CORPORATION-5.30%35 483
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-3.19%28 959
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-8.21%21 793
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.73%18 926
POLYUS0.00%15 020