TORONTO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the Company aims to lead the new energy vehicle industry which will bring boundless performance in future.

Currently, Canada does not have a domestically developed new energy vehicle brand. To seize this rare opportunity, Visionary is actively developing in the new energy field, striving to become the first Canadian company to develop and supply its own brand of new energy vehicles.

Visionary is about to launch its independently developed new energy vehicle products, including sports cars, microcars, cold chain/logistics vehicles, trucks, electric buses, and yachts. With a wealth of cutting-edge specialized technologies in the electric and hybrid vehicle fields, the Company's future looks promising.

With increasing environmental awareness and the threat of energy crises, new energy vehicles have gradually become the focus of attention. From the initial single electric vehicle to the current various types of new energy vehicles, continuous innovation and technological breakthroughs in the automotive industry have led to many new trends in the development of the new energy vehicle sector.

First Trend: Electrification

Electrification is one of the main trends in new energy vehicles. Many car companies have invested significant amounts of research funding and manpower to develop electric vehicles. In addition to traditional pure electric and hybrid vehicles, there are now plug-in hybrid vehicles and fuel cell vehicles. The emergence of these models continues the development trend of electric vehicles and improves their efficiency.

Second Trend: Intelligentization

Intelligentization is another major trend for future new energy vehicles. With continuous advancements in artificial intelligence technology, new energy vehicles will no longer be just simple means of transportation. They will connect with smart homes, spaces, and transportation systems. This connection forms a complex system involving data interaction and transmission, thereby achieving a more intelligent way of traveling.

Third Trend: Lightweighting

Lightweighting is an important trend in the future development of new energy vehicles. Future new energy vehicles will use more lightweight body materials, power systems, and structural designs. These innovations will significantly reduce the overall weight of the vehicles, lower energy consumption, and improve battery range, thereby achieving better environmental benefits.

Fourth Trend: Diversification and Personalization

Diversification and personalization are another important development trend for future new energy vehicles. In the new energy vehicle sector, as it continues the traditional automotive model, the diversification of models and personalization of user needs have become inevitable trends. For example, SUV-type new energy vehicles are more suitable for the mass market, while high-end owners expect new energy vehicles to offer superior quality and services. Therefore, the future product line of new energy vehicles will be more diverse to meet the needs of different users.

Fifth Trend: Green Mobility

Green mobility is another important trend in the development of new energy vehicles. As environmental awareness gradually increases, people are paying more attention to achieving truly green travel by using new energy vehicles.

Overall, the development trends of new energy vehicles not only include electrification, intelligentization, lightweighting, diversification and personalization, and green mobility but also encompass their deep integration and application with cities and smart homes, among other areas. In the future, these elements will become more closely interconnected, forming an integrated, intelligent, and green ecosystem. Therefore, the development potential and market prospects of new energy vehicles will continue to be deeply enhanced and expanded.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

