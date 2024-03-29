VISIONARY HOLDINGS INC.
("FORMERLY KNOWN AS "VISIONARY EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.")
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
|September 30,
|March 31,
|2023
|2023
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|429,493
|$
|651,490
|Restricted cash - Current
|500,000
|500,000
|Short-term investments
|51,772
|51,723
|Accounts receivable, net
|69,781
|89,248
|Prepaid and other receivable
|839,541
|525,429
|Due from related parties
|187,832
|191,595
|Assets held for sale
|16,269,985
|20,335,836
|Total current assets
|18,348,404
|22,345,321
|Restricted cash - non-current
|143,397
|140,391
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|68,050,707
|69,568,551
|Right of use assets
|625,748
|690,932
|Intangible assets, net
|951,177
|966,533
|Acquisition deposits
|2,449,600
|760,000
|Deferred tax assets
|76,030
|778,552
|Goodwill
|952,247
|951,346
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|91,597,310
|$
|96,201,626
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|904,537
|$
|1,025,892
|Accrued liabilities
|2,138,070
|1,820,872
|Other tax payable
|1,066,231
|932,402
|Due to related parties
|7,577
|4,165,912
|Deferred revenue
|972,870
|1,321,673
|Lease liability - current
|197,183
|196,996
|Liabilities related to assets held for sale
|14,078,194
|19,709,383
|Bank loans - current
|47,768,142
|47,694,700
|Other loan payable- current
|479,033
|467,976
|Convertible notes
|-
|1,214,375
|Derivative liability - current
|-
|378,132
|Income tax payable
|1,989,981
|1,528,630
|Total current liabilities
|69,601,818
|80,456,943
|Deferred tax liabilities
|128,591
|225,060
|Lease liability, non-current
|428,564
|493,936
|Other loan payable, non-current
|500,169
|741,469
|Derivative liability, non-current
|44,760
|1,565,570
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|70,703,902
|83,482,978
|Commitments
|EQUITY
|Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 51,568,883 and 39,250,000 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively and additional paid-in capital
|18,359,755
|14,106,238
|(Deficits) retained earnings
|3,153,027
|(886,765
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(579,306
|)
|(549,736
|)
|Total shareholders' equity attributable to the Company
|20,933,476
|12,669,737
|Noncontrolling interest
|(40,068
|)
|48,911
|Total shareholders' equity
|20,893,408
|12,718,648
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|91,597,310
|$
|96,201,626
VISIONARY HOLDINGS INC.
("PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS "VISIONARY EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.")
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
|For the Six Months Ended September 30,
|2023
|2022
|Revenue - rent
|$
|4,473,767
|$
|1,339,546
|Revenue - tuition
|480,551
|524,944
|Total Revenues
|4,954,318
|1,864,490
|Cost of revenue - rent
|3,065,775
|675,438
|Cost of revenue - tuition
|196,744
|155,729
|Total cost of revenues
|3,262,519
|831,167
|Gross Profit
|1,691,799
|1,033,323
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative expenses
|734,905
|661,418
|Professional fees
|2,422,314
|310,603
|Salaries
|445,289
|807,334
|Total operating expenses
|3,602,508
|1,779,355
|Loss from operations
|(1,910,709
|)
|(746,032
|)
|Other (expense) income
|Interest expense
|(2,822,917
|)
|(506,036
|)
|Accretion interest
|(285,625
|)
|-
|Gain on disposal of properties
|8,741,559
|-
|Gain (loss) on warrants
|880,810
|-
|Loss on derivative liabilities valuation
|367,663
|(1,536,419
|)
|Government subsidies
|-
|84,258
|Other income
|71,831
|28,155
|Total other (expense) income, net
|6,953,321
|(1,930,042
|)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|5,042,612
|(2,676,074
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(1,092,507
|)
|(99,169
|)
|Net (loss) income
|3,950,105
|(2,775,243
|)
|Less: net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(89,687
|)
|54,230
|Net (loss) income attributable to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group
|4,039,792
|(2,721,013
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) :
|Foreign currency translation loss
|(28,862
|)
|(1,145,693
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|3,921,243
|(3,920,936
|)
|Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(88,979
|)
|(74,630
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group
|$
|4,010,222
|$
|(3,846,306
|)
|Earnings (Loss) Per share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|45,316,834
|38,112,022
