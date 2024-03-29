Visionary Holdings Inc., formerly Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., is a Canada-based private education provider. The Company with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China offers education resources to students around the globe. It is engaged in education-related businesses that includes high school education programs, real estate development, animation education, vocational education, online education, and other education-related consulting services. Its businesses are organized into three clusters: degree-oriented education, vocational education, and education services. It operates education services to support its students enrolled in both the degree-oriented and vocational education programs. Such support includes study visa and immigration visa services, student housing, job placement, and funding. It offers four levels of degree-oriented education programs: Ontario Secondary School Diploma, college, university bachelorâs degree, and master's degree.