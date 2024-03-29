VISIONARY HOLDINGS INC.

("FORMERLY KNOWN AS "VISIONARY EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.")

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)

September 30, March 31,
2023 2023
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash $ 429,493 $ 651,490
Restricted cash - Current 500,000 500,000
Short-term investments 51,772 51,723
Accounts receivable, net 69,781 89,248
Prepaid and other receivable 839,541 525,429
Due from related parties 187,832 191,595
Assets held for sale 16,269,985 20,335,836
Total current assets 18,348,404 22,345,321
Restricted cash - non-current 143,397 140,391
Property, plant and equipment, net 68,050,707 69,568,551
Right of use assets 625,748 690,932
Intangible assets, net 951,177 966,533
Acquisition deposits 2,449,600 760,000
Deferred tax assets 76,030 778,552
Goodwill 952,247 951,346
TOTAL ASSETS $ 91,597,310 $ 96,201,626
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable $ 904,537 $ 1,025,892
Accrued liabilities 2,138,070 1,820,872
Other tax payable 1,066,231 932,402
Due to related parties 7,577 4,165,912
Deferred revenue 972,870 1,321,673
Lease liability - current 197,183 196,996
Liabilities related to assets held for sale 14,078,194 19,709,383
Bank loans - current 47,768,142 47,694,700
Other loan payable- current 479,033 467,976
Convertible notes - 1,214,375
Derivative liability - current - 378,132
Income tax payable 1,989,981 1,528,630
Total current liabilities 69,601,818 80,456,943
Deferred tax liabilities 128,591 225,060
Lease liability, non-current 428,564 493,936
Other loan payable, non-current 500,169 741,469
Derivative liability, non-current 44,760 1,565,570
TOTAL LIABILITIES 70,703,902 83,482,978
Commitments
EQUITY
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 51,568,883 and 39,250,000 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively and additional paid-in capital 18,359,755 14,106,238
(Deficits) retained earnings 3,153,027 (886,765 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (579,306 ) (549,736 )
Total shareholders' equity attributable to the Company 20,933,476 12,669,737
Noncontrolling interest (40,068 ) 48,911
Total shareholders' equity 20,893,408 12,718,648
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 91,597,310 $ 96,201,626
VISIONARY HOLDINGS INC.

("PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS "VISIONARY EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.")

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)

For the Six Months Ended September 30,
2023 2022
Revenue - rent $ 4,473,767 $ 1,339,546
Revenue - tuition 480,551 524,944
Total Revenues 4,954,318 1,864,490
Cost of revenue - rent 3,065,775 675,438
Cost of revenue - tuition 196,744 155,729
Total cost of revenues 3,262,519 831,167
Gross Profit 1,691,799 1,033,323
Operating expenses:
General and administrative expenses 734,905 661,418
Professional fees 2,422,314 310,603
Salaries 445,289 807,334
Total operating expenses 3,602,508 1,779,355
Loss from operations (1,910,709 ) (746,032 )
Other (expense) income
Interest expense (2,822,917 ) (506,036 )
Accretion interest (285,625 ) -
Gain on disposal of properties 8,741,559 -
Gain (loss) on warrants 880,810 -
Loss on derivative liabilities valuation 367,663 (1,536,419 )
Government subsidies - 84,258
Other income 71,831 28,155
Total other (expense) income, net 6,953,321 (1,930,042 )
(Loss) income before income taxes 5,042,612 (2,676,074 )
Provision for income taxes (1,092,507 ) (99,169 )
Net (loss) income 3,950,105 (2,775,243 )
Less: net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest (89,687 ) 54,230
Net (loss) income attributable to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 4,039,792 (2,721,013 )
Other comprehensive income (loss) :
Foreign currency translation loss (28,862 ) (1,145,693 )
Comprehensive income (loss) 3,921,243 (3,920,936 )
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (88,979 ) (74,630 )
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $ 4,010,222 $ (3,846,306 )
Earnings (Loss) Per share
Basic and diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.07 )
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and diluted 45,316,834 38,112,022
