Discovering a New Nickel District in Wyoming
July 2024
Why Nickel?
- Nickel is expected to be the biggest beneficiary among metals used in electric vehicle batteries, with demand set to increase by over 350% between 2020 and 2030¹.
- Percentage of global passenger battery electric vehicle sales are projected to grow from 3% in 2020 to 10% by 2025 and 31% by 2040².
- Additional nickel demand increases due to growth in global stainless-steel industry.
- VERY FEW new nickel discoveries worldwide and Visionary has just found one in Wyoming.
The International Energy Agency has projected that electric vehicle battery demand for nickel will rise from 82,000 tonnes in 2020 to 2.2 million tonnes in 2040.
Government Grant Funding Available for Domestic Nickel Projects
• Visionary has been recommended for grant funding of up to $1M through Wyoming Energy Authority Matching Funds Program in 2024.
• The "Inflation Reduction Act" aims to reduce dependence on Chinese critical minerals by ensuring that more battery components used in EVs are mined, refined, or processed in the U.S. increasing EV demand in one of the world's biggest markets.
• The act includes $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across renewable energy, including tax credits for battery production and mineral refining.
$500 million has been allocated for the Defense Production Act to process key minerals, including nickel.
Wyoming: One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions
Globally
Fremont County, WY
- Population: 39,261 (2019)
- County Seat: Lander
- Largest City: Riverton
- Population Density: 4.3 square miles (1.7/km2)
- Geologically rich, Wyoming is underexplored for electronic and critical/strategic metals. The Cowboy State's economy is driven by natural resource development (oil and gas, uranium and coal) as well as tourism, recreation and agriculture.
- Wyoming produces approximately 39% of US coal production, representing roughly 12% of US electrical grid supply. Wyoming is also the biggest exporter of electricity in the US.
- Declining federal interest in fossil fuels will create a need for new jobs in mineral resource sector throughout Wyoming
- Diversifying resource economy with new metals discoveries (copper, cobalt, nickel, lithium, uranium) presents an opportunity to replace jobs declining in the fossil fuel industry
- The Wyoming Craton is geologically similar to successful Canadian Mining Provinces (Superior Province, Abitibi) but is greatly underexplored for electronic metals
Visionary's goal is to unlock its potential by helping
Wyoming discover and develop its resources.
Visionary's Focus: Discovering World Class Nickel Deposits
in Wyoming
EXPLORATION
Targeting a district-scale opportunity with potential for world-class nickel deposits
Utilizing a systematic approach to target generation
Operating in Wyoming: a safe, mining-friendly jurisdiction
100 km long trend identified in 2023 exploration program
DISCOVERY
New nickel sulfide discovery made at King Solomon
17m of 0.42% Ni within large low-grade intercept of 44 m of 0.23% Ni
Widespread nickel mineralization identified on 1 km by 600 m target
Aggressive exploration program in 2024-2025 to unlock district-scale opportunity
DE-RISKING
- Power, Natural Gas, Water Resources Identified
- Conducting preliminary environmental, archaeological and minerology studies
- Permitting in place for drilling
- Identifying possible exploration and possible mine development partners
Share Capital Structure
Share Ownership
Ticker
TSX-V:VIZ | OTC:VIZNF
Share Price (January 15th, 2023)
C$0.05
52-Week Low/High
C$0.03 - C$0.15
Basic Shares Outstanding
150M
Options
10M
Warrants
24M
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
184M
Market Capitalization (Basic)
C$5M
*As of July 10, 2024. Numbers have been rounded for simplicity.
~75% of shareholders are insiders or mining-focused investors well-known to management.
CEO Wes Adams, owns approximately 19%.
Multiple Targets Along 100 km Nickel Trend
• 55 km2 of claims and state mining leases along 100 km nickel trend
• Airborne Electromagnetic Surveys planned to find possible new high- grade zones ahead of drilling in 2024
• 1 km by 600 m mineralized ultramafic structure identified at King Solomon
• 4.3 km long X 150 m wide nickel target identified at Tin Cup
• Significant exploration progress in 2022 and 2023 has identified multiple new drill targets
• Regional drill plan to unlock district- scale potential to take place in 2023- 2024
• Excellent access and infrastructure
Magnetic Survey Confirms Regional Nickel Targets
Diamond Springs
Tin Cup
King Solomon
Schoettlin Mtn.
100km Nickel Trend
Bullet Hill
Magmatic Nickel Sulfide System Overview
Visionary's Central Wyoming nickel targets display ALL of the critical factors for formation of nickel sulfides
Archean Ni Sulfide Deposits
Wyoming Projects
Location near craton edge
ü
Olivine-bearing magmas
ü
Sediment sulfur source ± magma contamination
ü
~2.7 Ga age
ü
- Peridotites, pyroxenites host to nickel sulfides Mineralization
- Rafted blocks of sulfur rich sediments in ultramafic
- Chaotic textures adjacent to mineralisation indicating magma contamination
• Similar interpreted age as the major Archean nickel districts in W.
KS22-003 Core photo of magnetite rich ultramafic with nickel sulfide
Australia & Canada
Peridotite bodies and sulfidic sediments also occur throughout the claim group.
