US-based medical device firm, Visioneering Technologies, Inc (ASX:VTI), announced the hiring of Dr. Juan Carlos Aragón as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, starting October 1, 2023.

Dr. Juan Carlos Aragón, VTI CEO & Executive Director

Bringing over 30 years of experience in the vision care sector, Dr. Aragón held high-ranking positions in global vision care companies, managing divisions in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. He recently served as President of CooperVision Specialty EyeCare, overseeing products like orthokeratology, scleral lenses, and myopia management for global markets, including being one of the top providers in China.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Visioneering’s Chairman, Dr. David J. Mazzo, said:

“We are delighted and extremely fortunate to have Dr. Aragón join the VTI team to help lead the Company through the next phase of its growth. With his background leading global businesses, expertise working with myopia management, and extensive experience with the China vision care market, he is ideally suited to propel Visioneering to future success. JC, as he is known by many, is well-recognized as a leader in the global vision care industry. We expect his reputation and extensive contacts will contribute greatly to creating new opportunities for VTI.”

Dr. Aragón further affirmed the potential commercial growth and opportunities at VTI:

“I have known VTI since its initial commercialization in 2016. In my view, NaturalVue Multifocal is an extraordinary product for managing both myopia and presbyopia. I have been impressed by the success to date of the highly capable team at VTI and very much look forward to working with them to achieve VTI’s full potential in existing markets and new territories, especially in China. With the interim 1-year results of the PROTECT Clinical Study to be released in the coming months, I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to take the helm at VTI at this pivotal time for the Company.”

Notably, Dr. Aragón was a board member and Chair of the Global Myopia Awareness Coalition (GMAC), emphasizing his commitment to vision care. He also chaired the Board of Optometry Giving Sight and served on the boards of various eye care foundations and organizations.

For the detailed release, click here. Visioneering Technologies Inc. (ASX:VTI) focuses on groundbreaking eye care solutions, with its flagship product being the NaturalVue Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lens. For more information, visit www.vtivision.com or call +1 844-884-5367, ext. 104.

