Visioneering Technologies : Appendix 4C and Business Activity Report - Dec-21 Qtr

Shipments to US ECPs in Q4 FY21 were US$1.7 million (A$2.4 million), up 25% from Q4 FY20 and down 13% from the record results achieved in Q3 FY21. Fiscal year 2021 Shipments to US ECPs were US$7.0 million (A$9.7 million), up 24% from fiscal year 2020.

Gross profit margin was 41.5% in Q4 FY21, up from 40.1% in Q3 FY21 and down from 45.9% in Q4 FY20. Gross profit margin was 41.5% in fiscal year 2021 compared to 43.6% in fiscal year 2020. The lower margins in the FY21 periods were due primarily to higher logistics (i.e., shipping) expenses related to COVID-19.

The Company implemented a price increase effective 1 January 2022 and began shipping product primarily by ship from its manufacturer in Taiwan to the US, saving approximately 75% of the cost of the air freight used in FY21. The Company expects the price increase to improve margins in the first quarter, with further savings in shipping costs in the second quarter and the remainder of the year assuming no further deterioration in the shipping industry.

Cash and Cash receipts

Net cash used in operating activities was US$2.1m in Q4 FY21, an increase of 13% compared with Q3 FY21. Excluding inventory build for the 4Q FY21 launch of NaturalVue Enhanced Multifocal, net cash used in operating activities was US$1.2m, a decrease of 18% from the adjusted net cash used in operating activities in the previous quarter.

VTI will complete the inventory build for the new product launch in Q1 FY22. The Company also will incur an increase in cash use due to the initiation and execution of the PROTECT Study (see "Clinical Projects" below) in the first half of FY22. Nevertheless, VTI expects cash use to decrease in Q1 FY22 despite these investments and to improve further in Q2 FY22 when the inventory build and other costs associated with the launch of NaturalVue Enhanced Multifocal no longer impact net cash use. The Company remains confident that it has sufficient cash to reach approximately break-even.

In December 2021, VTI announced the departure of its then CEO and indicated plans to launch a focused recruitment campaign to source a replacement. After careful consideration of several factors germane to the replacement of a CEO, the Board of Directors of VTI has decided to not presently pursue the recruitment of someone to fill this position. The Board believes that the expertise and operational continuity provided by the existing VTI executive team in combination with the increased managerial involvement of the Chairman, Dr. David J. Mazzo, is providing adequate and appropriate overall executive management to the Company. The Company fully expects to achieve its operational and strategic goals going forward under this management arrangement, but will review it periodically and make adjustments as needed.

Payments made to related parties as described in item 6.1 of Appendix 4C were for non-executive director remuneration.

Clinical Projects

VTI announced on 24 January 2022 that the first patient completed the initial visit in the Company's landmark international multi-center clinical study to provide an additional measure of the effectiveness of its NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Multifocal 1-Day Contact Lenses ('NaturalVue MF') for myopia progression control. The study, referred to as 'PROTECT' (PROgressive Myopia Treatment Evaluation for NaturalVue Multifocal Contact Lens Trial), is a multi-center, randomized, double- masked clinical trial with participating investigators in centers in Canada, the United States and Hong

