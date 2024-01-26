Visionstate Corp. reported earnings results for the full year ended September 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was CAD 0.162022 million compared to CAD 0.280565 million a year ago.

Revenue was CAD 0.289242 million compared to CAD 0.410536 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 1.73 million compared to CAD 0.621127 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.