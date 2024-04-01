CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OF VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

1. Financial Statements:

  • - Report of Independent Certified Public Accountants

  • - Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2023 and 2022

  • - Consolidated Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

  • - Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

  • - Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

  • - Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2022

  • - Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

    2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (unaudited)

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

Board of Directors Viskase Companies, Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Viskase Companies, Inc. (a Delaware corporation) and subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income (or loss), changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended, and the related notes to the financial statements.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audits of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Company and to meet our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of management for the financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the date the financial statements are issued.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with US GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements.

In performing an audit in accordance with US GAAS, we:

  • Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements.

  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.

  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.

  • Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.

We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control-related matters that we identified during the audit.

Chicago, Illinois

March 28, 2024

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except for Number of Shares)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$7,862

$8,783

Receivables, net

88,950

87,584

Inventories

111,310

103,172

Other current assets

42,674

40,152

Total current assets

250,796

239,691

Property, plant and equipment

436,372

416,628

Less accumulated depreciation

(302,027)

(274,781)

Property, plant and equipment, net

134,345

141,847

Right of use assets

22,309

24,520

Other assets, net

15,676

23,258

Intangible assets

15,799

16,808

Goodw ill

3,321

3,207

Deferred income taxes

18,597

22,261

Total Assets

$460,844

$471,592

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short-term debt

$21,747

$39,375

Accounts payable

44,768

43,377

Accrued liabilities

39,163

31,491

Short-term portion lease liabilities

4,777

4,851

Total current liabilities

110,454

119,094

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

111,738

122,521

Long-term liabilities

1,330

7,383

Accrued employee benefits

32,257

36,211

Deferred income taxes

3,021

3,405

Long-term lease liabilities

20,408

22,693

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 103,995,935 shares issued

and 103,190,665 outstanding

1,040

1,040

Paid in capital

182,343

182,343

Retained earnings

58,974

45,467

Less 805,270 treasury shares, at cost

(298)

(298)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(59,200)

(67,114)

Total Viskase stockholders' equity

182,859

161,438

Deficit attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,223)

(1,153)

Total stockholders' equity

181,636

160,285

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$460,844

$471,592

See notes to consolidated financial statements

VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Year

Year

Ended

Ended

December

December

31, 2022

31, 2021

NET SALES

$430,834

$415,672

Cost of sales

356,701

343,636

GROSS MARGIN

74,133

72,036

Selling, general and administrative

52,436

50,283

48,169

Amortization of intangibles

1,606

1,576

1,755

Asset impairment charge

338

27

498

Restructuring expense

-

-

507

OPERATING INCOME

39,383

22,247

21,107

Interest income

-

5

-

Interest expense, net

12,018

8,433

6,157

Other expense, net

10,395

4,396

13,779

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

16,970

9,423

1,171

Income tax provision

3,534

7,139

4,527

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$13,436

$2,284

($3,356)

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(70)

(245)

(137)

Net income (loss) attributable to Viskase Companies, Inc

$13,506

$2,529

($3,219)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

- BASIC AND DILUTED

103,190,665

103,190,665

103,190,665

PER SHARE AMOUNTS:

EARNINGS PER SHARE

- BASIC AND DILUTED

$0.13

$0.02

($0.03)

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

$445,984 352,221 93,763

Year

Ended December 31, 2023

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Year

Year

Year

Ended

Ended

Ended

December

December

December

31, 2023

31, 2022

31, 2021

Net income (loss)

$13,436

$2,284

($3,356)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

Pension liability adjustment

2,634

11,304

9,914

Foreign currency translation adjustment

5,280

(4,779)

(4,902)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

7,914

6,525

5,012

Comprehensive income

$21,350

$8,809

$1,656

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests

(70)

(245)

(137)

Net comprehensive income attributable to Viskase

Companies, Inc

$21,420

$9,054

$1,793

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common

Paid in

Treasury

Retained

stock

capital

stock

earnings

Balance December 31, 2020

$1,040

$182,343

($298)

$46,157

($78,651)

Net loss

-

-

-

(3,219)

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(4,902)

Pension liability adjustment, net of tax

-

-

-

-

9,914

Balance December 31, 2021

$1,040

$182,343

($298)

$42,938

($73,639)

Net income (loss)

-

-

-

$2,529

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(4,779)

Pension liability adjustment, net of tax

-

-

-

-

11,304

Balance December 31, 2022

$1,040

$182,343

($298)

$45,467

($67,114)

Net income (loss)

-

-

-

13,506

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

5,280

Pension liability adjustment, net of tax

-

-

-

-

2,634

Balance December 31, 2023

$1,040

$182,343

($298)

$58,973

($59,200)

Accumulated other

Total Viskase

Total

comprehensive

stockholders'

Non-controlling

stockholders'

loss

equity

Interest

equity

$150,591

($771)

$149,820

(3,219)

(137)

(3,356)

(4,902)

-

(4,902)

9,914

-

9,914

$152,384

($908)

$151,476

2,529

(245)

2,284

(4,779)

-

(4,779)

11,304

-

11,304

$161,438

$160,285

13,506

13,436

5,280

5,280

2,634

2,634

$182,858

$181,635

$

(1,153)

(70)

- - ($1,223)

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year

Year

Ended

Ended

December

December

31, 2022

31, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$13,436

$2,284

($3,356)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

25,223

27,303

27,994

Amortization of deferred financing fees

464

403

572

Deferred income taxes

3,241

(99)

(803)

Loss on disposition/impairment of assets

449

337

505

Bad debt and accounts receivable provision

175

187

277

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Receivables

598

(8,795)

2,926

Inventories

(5,934)

(13,019)

(7,102)

Other current assets

(1,104)

3,509

850

Accounts payable

480

9,109

1,264

Accrued current liabilities

6,508

(2,186)

(6,859)

Accrued employee benefits

(699)

(1,636)

(8,844)

Other assets

748

(4,349)

(3,070)

Other

580

(2,669)

(1,140)

Total adjustments

30,729

8,095

6,570

Net cash provided by operating activities

44,165

10,379

3,214

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(14,470)

(22,336)

(17,234)

Proceeds from disposition of assets

10

149

9

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,460)

(22,187)

(17,225)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Deferred financing costs

(16)

(294)

(605)

Proceeds from short-term debt

10,101

14,000

13,000

Repayment of short-term debt

(30,240)

-

-

Repayment of long-term debt

(9,126)

(7,500)

(8,690)

Repayment of capital lease

(11)

(12)

(27)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(29,292)

6,194

3,678

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash

(1,334)

4,521

4,361

Net decrease in cash and equivalents

(921)

(1,093)

(5,972)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

8,783

9,876

15,848

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$7,862

$8,783

$9,876

Supplemental cash flow information:

Interest paid less capitalized interest

$11,418

$7,427

$5,217

Income taxes paid

$4,060

$7,324

$4,180

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

Ended December 31, 2023

Year

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In Thousands)

1. Summary of Significant Accounting Policy

Nature of Operations

Viskase Companies, Inc. together with its subsidiaries ("we" or the "Company") is a producer of non-edible cellulosic, fibrous and plastic casings used to prepare and package processed meat products, and provides value-added support services relating to these products, for some of the largest global consumer products companies. We were incorporated in Delaware in 1970. The Company operates ten manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia and, as a result, is able to sell its products in nearly one hundred countries throughout the world.

Seasonality

Historically, our domestic sales and profits have been seasonal in nature, increasing in the spring and summer months. Sales outside of the United States follow a relatively stable pattern throughout the year.

Principles of Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company. Intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation.

Use of Estimates in the Preparation of Financial Statements

The financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States of America and include the use of estimates and assumptions that affect a number of amounts included in the Company's financial statements, including, among other things, pensions and other postretirement benefits and related disclosures, reserves for excess and obsolete inventory, allowance for doubtful accounts, and income taxes. Management bases its estimates on historical experience and other assumptions that we believe are reasonable. If actual amounts are ultimately different from previous estimates, the revisions are included in the Company's results for the period in which the actual amounts become known. Historically, the aggregate differences, if any, between the Company's estimates and actual amounts in any year have not had a significant effect on the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

For purposes of the statement of cash flows, the Company considers cash equivalents to consist of all highly liquid debt investments purchased with an initial maturity of approximately three months or less. Due to the short-term nature of these instruments, the carrying values approximate the fair market value. Of the cash held on deposit in the U.S., approximately $252 of the cash balance was in excess of amounts insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Company performs periodic evaluations of these institutions for relative credit standing and has not experienced any losses as a result of its cash concentration. Consequently, no significant concentrations of credit risk are considered to exist.

