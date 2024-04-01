CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OF VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

1. Financial Statements:

- Report of Independent Certified Public Accountants

- Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2023 and 2022

- Consolidated Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

- Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

- Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

- Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2022

- Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (unaudited)

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

Board of Directors Viskase Companies, Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Viskase Companies, Inc. (a Delaware corporation) and subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income (or loss), changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended, and the related notes to the financial statements.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audits of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Company and to meet our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of management for the financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the date the financial statements are issued.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with US GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements.

In performing an audit in accordance with US GAAS, we:

 Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements.

 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.

 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.

 Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.

We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control-related matters that we identified during the audit.

Chicago, Illinois

March 28, 2024

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except for Number of Shares)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $7,862 $8,783 Receivables, net 88,950 87,584 Inventories 111,310 103,172 Other current assets 42,674 40,152 Total current assets 250,796 239,691 Property, plant and equipment 436,372 416,628 Less accumulated depreciation (302,027) (274,781) Property, plant and equipment, net 134,345 141,847 Right of use assets 22,309 24,520 Other assets, net 15,676 23,258 Intangible assets 15,799 16,808 Goodw ill 3,321 3,207 Deferred income taxes 18,597 22,261 Total Assets $460,844 $471,592 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $21,747 $39,375 Accounts payable 44,768 43,377 Accrued liabilities 39,163 31,491 Short-term portion lease liabilities 4,777 4,851 Total current liabilities 110,454 119,094 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 111,738 122,521 Long-term liabilities 1,330 7,383 Accrued employee benefits 32,257 36,211 Deferred income taxes 3,021 3,405 Long-term lease liabilities 20,408 22,693 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 103,995,935 shares issued and 103,190,665 outstanding 1,040 1,040 Paid in capital 182,343 182,343 Retained earnings 58,974 45,467 Less 805,270 treasury shares, at cost (298) (298) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59,200) (67,114) Total Viskase stockholders' equity 182,859 161,438 Deficit attributable to non-controlling interest (1,223) (1,153) Total stockholders' equity 181,636 160,285 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $460,844 $471,592 See notes to consolidated financial statements

VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Year Year Ended Ended December December 31, 2022 31, 2021 NET SALES $430,834 $415,672 Cost of sales 356,701 343,636 GROSS MARGIN 74,133 72,036 Selling, general and administrative 52,436 50,283 48,169 Amortization of intangibles 1,606 1,576 1,755 Asset impairment charge 338 27 498 Restructuring expense - - 507 OPERATING INCOME 39,383 22,247 21,107 Interest income - 5 - Interest expense, net 12,018 8,433 6,157 Other expense, net 10,395 4,396 13,779 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 16,970 9,423 1,171 Income tax provision 3,534 7,139 4,527 NET INCOME (LOSS) $13,436 $2,284 ($3,356) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (70) (245) (137) Net income (loss) attributable to Viskase Companies, Inc $13,506 $2,529 ($3,219) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES - BASIC AND DILUTED 103,190,665 103,190,665 103,190,665 PER SHARE AMOUNTS: EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $0.13 $0.02 ($0.03) See notes to consolidated financial statements. $445,984 352,221 93,763

Year

Ended December 31, 2023

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Year Year Year Ended Ended Ended December December December 31, 2023 31, 2022 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $13,436 $2,284 ($3,356) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Pension liability adjustment 2,634 11,304 9,914 Foreign currency translation adjustment 5,280 (4,779) (4,902) Other comprehensive income, net of tax 7,914 6,525 5,012 Comprehensive income $21,350 $8,809 $1,656 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (70) (245) (137) Net comprehensive income attributable to Viskase Companies, Inc $21,420 $9,054 $1,793 See notes to consolidated financial statements.

VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common Paid in Treasury Retained stock capital stock earnings Balance December 31, 2020 $1,040 $182,343 ($298) $46,157 ($78,651) Net loss - - - (3,219) - Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - (4,902) Pension liability adjustment, net of tax - - - - 9,914 Balance December 31, 2021 $1,040 $182,343 ($298) $42,938 ($73,639) Net income (loss) - - - $2,529 - Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - (4,779) Pension liability adjustment, net of tax - - - - 11,304 Balance December 31, 2022 $1,040 $182,343 ($298) $45,467 ($67,114) Net income (loss) - - - 13,506 - Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - 5,280 Pension liability adjustment, net of tax - - - - 2,634 Balance December 31, 2023 $1,040 $182,343 ($298) $58,973 ($59,200) Accumulated other Total Viskase Total comprehensive stockholders' Non-controlling stockholders' loss equity Interest equity $150,591 ($771) $149,820 (3,219) (137) (3,356) (4,902) - (4,902) 9,914 - 9,914 $152,384 ($908) $151,476 2,529 (245) 2,284 (4,779) - (4,779) 11,304 - 11,304 $161,438 $160,285 13,506 13,436 5,280 5,280 2,634 2,634 $182,858 $181,635 $

(1,153)

(70)

- - ($1,223)

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Year Ended Ended December December 31, 2022 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $13,436 $2,284 ($3,356) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,223 27,303 27,994 Amortization of deferred financing fees 464 403 572 Deferred income taxes 3,241 (99) (803) Loss on disposition/impairment of assets 449 337 505 Bad debt and accounts receivable provision 175 187 277 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 598 (8,795) 2,926 Inventories (5,934) (13,019) (7,102) Other current assets (1,104) 3,509 850 Accounts payable 480 9,109 1,264 Accrued current liabilities 6,508 (2,186) (6,859) Accrued employee benefits (699) (1,636) (8,844) Other assets 748 (4,349) (3,070) Other 580 (2,669) (1,140) Total adjustments 30,729 8,095 6,570 Net cash provided by operating activities 44,165 10,379 3,214 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (14,470) (22,336) (17,234) Proceeds from disposition of assets 10 149 9 Net cash used in investing activities (14,460) (22,187) (17,225) Cash flows from financing activities: Deferred financing costs (16) (294) (605) Proceeds from short-term debt 10,101 14,000 13,000 Repayment of short-term debt (30,240) - - Repayment of long-term debt (9,126) (7,500) (8,690) Repayment of capital lease (11) (12) (27) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (29,292) 6,194 3,678 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash (1,334) 4,521 4,361 Net decrease in cash and equivalents (921) (1,093) (5,972) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 8,783 9,876 15,848 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $7,862 $8,783 $9,876 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid less capitalized interest $11,418 $7,427 $5,217 Income taxes paid $4,060 $7,324 $4,180 See notes to consolidated financial statements. Ended December 31, 2023

Year

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In Thousands)

1. Summary of Significant Accounting Policy

Nature of Operations

Viskase Companies, Inc. together with its subsidiaries ("we" or the "Company") is a producer of non-edible cellulosic, fibrous and plastic casings used to prepare and package processed meat products, and provides value-added support services relating to these products, for some of the largest global consumer products companies. We were incorporated in Delaware in 1970. The Company operates ten manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia and, as a result, is able to sell its products in nearly one hundred countries throughout the world.

Seasonality

Historically, our domestic sales and profits have been seasonal in nature, increasing in the spring and summer months. Sales outside of the United States follow a relatively stable pattern throughout the year.

Principles of Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company. Intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation.

Use of Estimates in the Preparation of Financial Statements

The financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States of America and include the use of estimates and assumptions that affect a number of amounts included in the Company's financial statements, including, among other things, pensions and other postretirement benefits and related disclosures, reserves for excess and obsolete inventory, allowance for doubtful accounts, and income taxes. Management bases its estimates on historical experience and other assumptions that we believe are reasonable. If actual amounts are ultimately different from previous estimates, the revisions are included in the Company's results for the period in which the actual amounts become known. Historically, the aggregate differences, if any, between the Company's estimates and actual amounts in any year have not had a significant effect on the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

For purposes of the statement of cash flows, the Company considers cash equivalents to consist of all highly liquid debt investments purchased with an initial maturity of approximately three months or less. Due to the short-term nature of these instruments, the carrying values approximate the fair market value. Of the cash held on deposit in the U.S., approximately $252 of the cash balance was in excess of amounts insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Company performs periodic evaluations of these institutions for relative credit standing and has not experienced any losses as a result of its cash concentration. Consequently, no significant concentrations of credit risk are considered to exist.