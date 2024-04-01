CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
OF VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
1. Financial Statements:
- Report of Independent Certified Public Accountants
- Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2023 and 2022
- Consolidated Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021
- Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021
- Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021
- Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2022
- Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (unaudited)
GRANT THORNTON LLP
Grant Thornton Tower
171 N. Clark Street, Suite 200 Chicago, IL 60601
D +1 312 856 0200
F +1 312 602 8099
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS
Board of Directors Viskase Companies, Inc.
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Viskase Companies, Inc. (a Delaware corporation) and subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income (or loss), changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended, and the related notes to the financial statements.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audits of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Company and to meet our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Responsibilities of management for the financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the date the financial statements are issued.
GT.COM
Grant Thornton LLP is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and each of its member firms are separate legal entities and are not a worldwide partnership.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with US GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements.
In performing an audit in accordance with US GAAS, we:
Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.
Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.
We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control-related matters that we identified during the audit.
Chicago, Illinois
March 28, 2024
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except for Number of Shares)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$7,862
$8,783
Receivables, net
88,950
87,584
Inventories
111,310
103,172
Other current assets
42,674
40,152
Total current assets
250,796
239,691
Property, plant and equipment
436,372
416,628
Less accumulated depreciation
(302,027)
(274,781)
Property, plant and equipment, net
134,345
141,847
Right of use assets
22,309
24,520
Other assets, net
15,676
23,258
Intangible assets
15,799
16,808
Goodw ill
3,321
3,207
Deferred income taxes
18,597
22,261
Total Assets
$460,844
$471,592
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$21,747
$39,375
Accounts payable
44,768
43,377
Accrued liabilities
39,163
31,491
Short-term portion lease liabilities
4,777
4,851
Total current liabilities
110,454
119,094
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
111,738
122,521
Long-term liabilities
1,330
7,383
Accrued employee benefits
32,257
36,211
Deferred income taxes
3,021
3,405
Long-term lease liabilities
20,408
22,693
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 103,995,935 shares issued
and 103,190,665 outstanding
1,040
1,040
Paid in capital
182,343
182,343
Retained earnings
58,974
45,467
Less 805,270 treasury shares, at cost
(298)
(298)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(59,200)
(67,114)
Total Viskase stockholders' equity
182,859
161,438
Deficit attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,223)
(1,153)
Total stockholders' equity
181,636
160,285
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$460,844
$471,592
See notes to consolidated financial statements
VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Year
Year
Ended
Ended
December
December
31, 2022
31, 2021
NET SALES
$430,834
$415,672
Cost of sales
356,701
343,636
GROSS MARGIN
74,133
72,036
Selling, general and administrative
52,436
50,283
48,169
Amortization of intangibles
1,606
1,576
1,755
Asset impairment charge
338
27
498
Restructuring expense
-
-
507
OPERATING INCOME
39,383
22,247
21,107
Interest income
-
5
-
Interest expense, net
12,018
8,433
6,157
Other expense, net
10,395
4,396
13,779
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
16,970
9,423
1,171
Income tax provision
3,534
7,139
4,527
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$13,436
$2,284
($3,356)
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(70)
(245)
(137)
Net income (loss) attributable to Viskase Companies, Inc
$13,506
$2,529
($3,219)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
- BASIC AND DILUTED
103,190,665
103,190,665
103,190,665
PER SHARE AMOUNTS:
EARNINGS PER SHARE
- BASIC AND DILUTED
$0.13
$0.02
($0.03)
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
$445,984 352,221 93,763
Year
Ended December 31, 2023
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Year
Year
Year
Ended
Ended
Ended
December
December
December
31, 2023
31, 2022
31, 2021
Net income (loss)
$13,436
$2,284
($3,356)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Pension liability adjustment
2,634
11,304
9,914
Foreign currency translation adjustment
5,280
(4,779)
(4,902)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
7,914
6,525
5,012
Comprehensive income
$21,350
$8,809
$1,656
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling
interests
(70)
(245)
(137)
Net comprehensive income attributable to Viskase
Companies, Inc
$21,420
$9,054
$1,793
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common
Paid in
Treasury
Retained
stock
capital
stock
earnings
Balance December 31, 2020
$1,040
$182,343
($298)
$46,157
($78,651)
Net loss
-
-
-
(3,219)
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
(4,902)
Pension liability adjustment, net of tax
-
-
-
-
9,914
Balance December 31, 2021
$1,040
$182,343
($298)
$42,938
($73,639)
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
$2,529
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
(4,779)
Pension liability adjustment, net of tax
-
-
-
-
11,304
Balance December 31, 2022
$1,040
$182,343
($298)
$45,467
($67,114)
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
13,506
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
5,280
Pension liability adjustment, net of tax
-
-
-
-
2,634
Balance December 31, 2023
$1,040
$182,343
($298)
$58,973
($59,200)
Accumulated other
Total Viskase
Total
comprehensive
stockholders'
Non-controlling
stockholders'
loss
equity
Interest
equity
$150,591
($771)
$149,820
(3,219)
(137)
(3,356)
(4,902)
-
(4,902)
9,914
-
9,914
$152,384
($908)
$151,476
2,529
(245)
2,284
(4,779)
-
(4,779)
11,304
-
11,304
$161,438
$160,285
13,506
13,436
5,280
5,280
2,634
2,634
$182,858
$181,635
$
(1,153)
(70)
- - ($1,223)
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year
Year
Ended
Ended
December
December
31, 2022
31, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$13,436
$2,284
($3,356)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
25,223
27,303
27,994
Amortization of deferred financing fees
464
403
572
Deferred income taxes
3,241
(99)
(803)
Loss on disposition/impairment of assets
449
337
505
Bad debt and accounts receivable provision
175
187
277
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
598
(8,795)
2,926
Inventories
(5,934)
(13,019)
(7,102)
Other current assets
(1,104)
3,509
850
Accounts payable
480
9,109
1,264
Accrued current liabilities
6,508
(2,186)
(6,859)
Accrued employee benefits
(699)
(1,636)
(8,844)
Other assets
748
(4,349)
(3,070)
Other
580
(2,669)
(1,140)
Total adjustments
30,729
8,095
6,570
Net cash provided by operating activities
44,165
10,379
3,214
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(14,470)
(22,336)
(17,234)
Proceeds from disposition of assets
10
149
9
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,460)
(22,187)
(17,225)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Deferred financing costs
(16)
(294)
(605)
Proceeds from short-term debt
10,101
14,000
13,000
Repayment of short-term debt
(30,240)
-
-
Repayment of long-term debt
(9,126)
(7,500)
(8,690)
Repayment of capital lease
(11)
(12)
(27)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(29,292)
6,194
3,678
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash
(1,334)
4,521
4,361
Net decrease in cash and equivalents
(921)
(1,093)
(5,972)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
8,783
9,876
15,848
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$7,862
$8,783
$9,876
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid less capitalized interest
$11,418
$7,427
$5,217
Income taxes paid
$4,060
$7,324
$4,180
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
Ended December 31, 2023
Year
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In Thousands)
1. Summary of Significant Accounting Policy
Nature of Operations
Viskase Companies, Inc. together with its subsidiaries ("we" or the "Company") is a producer of non-edible cellulosic, fibrous and plastic casings used to prepare and package processed meat products, and provides value-added support services relating to these products, for some of the largest global consumer products companies. We were incorporated in Delaware in 1970. The Company operates ten manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia and, as a result, is able to sell its products in nearly one hundred countries throughout the world.
Seasonality
Historically, our domestic sales and profits have been seasonal in nature, increasing in the spring and summer months. Sales outside of the United States follow a relatively stable pattern throughout the year.
Principles of Consolidation
The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company. Intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation.
Use of Estimates in the Preparation of Financial Statements
The financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States of America and include the use of estimates and assumptions that affect a number of amounts included in the Company's financial statements, including, among other things, pensions and other postretirement benefits and related disclosures, reserves for excess and obsolete inventory, allowance for doubtful accounts, and income taxes. Management bases its estimates on historical experience and other assumptions that we believe are reasonable. If actual amounts are ultimately different from previous estimates, the revisions are included in the Company's results for the period in which the actual amounts become known. Historically, the aggregate differences, if any, between the Company's estimates and actual amounts in any year have not had a significant effect on the Company's consolidated financial statements.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
For purposes of the statement of cash flows, the Company considers cash equivalents to consist of all highly liquid debt investments purchased with an initial maturity of approximately three months or less. Due to the short-term nature of these instruments, the carrying values approximate the fair market value. Of the cash held on deposit in the U.S., approximately $252 of the cash balance was in excess of amounts insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Company performs periodic evaluations of these institutions for relative credit standing and has not experienced any losses as a result of its cash concentration. Consequently, no significant concentrations of credit risk are considered to exist.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Viskase Companies Inc. published this content on 01 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2024 13:36:09 UTC.