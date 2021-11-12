Viskase : Financial Report for the Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
1. Financial Statements:
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020
Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and year ended December 31, 2020
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (unaudited)
VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except for Number of Shares)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$10,312
$15,848
Receivables, net
87,464
87,946
Inventories
95,200
89,254
Other current assets
43,203
46,649
Total current assets
236,179
239,697
Property, plant and equipment
404,841
405,199
Less accumulated depreciation
(259,576)
(245,162)
Property, plant and equipment, net
145,265
160,037
Right of use assets
28,721
31,700
Other assets, net
19,054
15,899
Intangible assets
20,339
22,787
Goodwill
3,436
3,620
Deferred income taxes
28,862
29,383
Total Assets
$481,856
$503,123
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$20,694
$12,134
Accounts payable
33,693
35,067
Accrued liabilities
35,869
42,176
Short-term portion lease liabilities
5,328
5,559
Total current liabilities
95,584
94,936
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
133,462
139,237
Long-term liabilities
6,876
6,906
Accrued employee benefits
66,785
78,643
Deferred income taxes
3,388
3,876
Long-term lease liabilities
27,032
29,705
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 103,995,935 shares issued and 103,190,665
outstanding
1,040
1,040
Paid in capital
182,343
182,343
Retained earnings
48,482
46,157
Less 805,270 treasury shares, at cost
(298)
(298)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(81,956)
(78,651)
Total Viskase stockholders' equity
149,611
150,591
Deficit attributable to non-controlling interest
(882)
(771)
Total stockholders' equity
148,729
149,820
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$481,856
$503,123
VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands
)
(Unaudited)
3 Months
3 Months
9 Months
9 Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
September
September
September
September
30, 2021
30, 2020
30, 2021
30, 2020
NET SALES
$103,904
$104,966
$310,544
$306,596
Cost of sales
85,950
84,231
253,427
243,590
GROSS MARGIN
17,954
20,735
57,117
63,006
Selling, general and administrative
11,298
12,478
34,617
36,630
Amortization of intangibles
438
428
1,328
1,221
Asset impairment
-
323
-
323
Restructuring expense
436
-
436
-
OPERATING INCOME
5,782
7,506
20,736
24,832
Interest income
-
(2)
-
(16)
Interest expense
1,600
3,044
4,874
10,099
Other expense, net
1,197
69
8,515
9,403
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,985
4,395
7,347
5,346
Income tax provision
1,800
951
5,133
2,926
NET INCOME
$1,185
$3,444
$2,214
$2,420
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(42)
(58)
(111)
(134)
Net income attributable to Viskase Companies, Inc
$1,227
$3,502
$2,325
$2,554
VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands
)
(Unaudited)
3 Months
3 Months
9 Months
9 Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
September
September
September
September
30, 2021
30, 2020
30, 2021
30, 2020
Net income
$1,185
$3,444
$2,214
$2,420
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Pension liability adjustment
410
226
1,121
724
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(4,649)
1,654
(4,427)
1,532
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(4,239)
1,880
(3,306)
2,256
Comprehensive (loss) income
($3,054)
$5,324
($1,092)
$4,676
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(42)
(58)
(111)
(134)
Net comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Viskase Companies, Inc
(3,012)
5,382
(981)
4,810
