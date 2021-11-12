Log in
    VKSC   US92831R2013

VISKASE COMPANIES, INC.

(VKSC)
Viskase : Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

11/12/2021
September 30, 2021

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

1. Financial Statements:

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020

Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and year ended December 31, 2020

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 (unaudited)

VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except for Number of Shares)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$10,312

$15,848

Receivables, net

87,464

87,946

Inventories

95,200

89,254

Other current assets

43,203

46,649

Total current assets

236,179

239,697

Property, plant and equipment

404,841

405,199

Less accumulated depreciation

(259,576)

(245,162)

Property, plant and equipment, net

145,265

160,037

Right of use assets

28,721

31,700

Other assets, net

19,054

15,899

Intangible assets

20,339

22,787

Goodwill

3,436

3,620

Deferred income taxes

28,862

29,383

Total Assets

$481,856

$503,123

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short-term debt

$20,694

$12,134

Accounts payable

33,693

35,067

Accrued liabilities

35,869

42,176

Short-term portion lease liabilities

5,328

5,559

Total current liabilities

95,584

94,936

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

133,462

139,237

Long-term liabilities

6,876

6,906

Accrued employee benefits

66,785

78,643

Deferred income taxes

3,388

3,876

Long-term lease liabilities

27,032

29,705

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 103,995,935 shares issued and 103,190,665

outstanding

1,040

1,040

Paid in capital

182,343

182,343

Retained earnings

48,482

46,157

Less 805,270 treasury shares, at cost

(298)

(298)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(81,956)

(78,651)

Total Viskase stockholders' equity

149,611

150,591

Deficit attributable to non-controlling interest

(882)

(771)

Total stockholders' equity

148,729

149,820

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$481,856

$503,123

VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

3 Months

3 Months

9 Months

9 Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

September

September

September

September

30, 2021

30, 2020

30, 2021

30, 2020

NET SALES

$103,904

$104,966

$310,544

$306,596

Cost of sales

85,950

84,231

253,427

243,590

GROSS MARGIN

17,954

20,735

57,117

63,006

Selling, general and administrative

11,298

12,478

34,617

36,630

Amortization of intangibles

438

428

1,328

1,221

Asset impairment

-

323

-

323

Restructuring expense

436

-

436

-

OPERATING INCOME

5,782

7,506

20,736

24,832

Interest income

-

(2)

-

(16)

Interest expense

1,600

3,044

4,874

10,099

Other expense, net

1,197

69

8,515

9,403

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,985

4,395

7,347

5,346

Income tax provision

1,800

951

5,133

2,926

NET INCOME

$1,185

$3,444

$2,214

$2,420

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(42)

(58)

(111)

(134)

Net income attributable to Viskase Companies, Inc

$1,227

$3,502

$2,325

$2,554

VISKASE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

3 Months

3 Months

9 Months

9 Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

September

September

September

September

30, 2021

30, 2020

30, 2021

30, 2020

Net income

$1,185

$3,444

$2,214

$2,420

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Pension liability adjustment

410

226

1,121

724

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(4,649)

1,654

(4,427)

1,532

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(4,239)

1,880

(3,306)

2,256

Comprehensive (loss) income

($3,054)

$5,324

($1,092)

$4,676

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(42)

(58)

(111)

(134)

Net comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Viskase Companies, Inc

(3,012)

5,382

(981)

4,810

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Viskase Companies Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 20:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
