Vislink is pleased to be a sponsoring exhibitor at the 15th-annual SVG College Summit in Atlanta on May 29th-30th for two days of panels, case studies, workshops, and networking among college-sports-video-production professionals. This year's agenda will address the business' critical topics: live-broadcast and streaming strategies; the impact of remote- and cloud-based live production workflows; in-venue videoboard production, staffing and training of production teams, and much more.

We invite you to stop by our booth (#108) where we'll be showcasing our solutions for college sports content capture, distribution and monetization. Discover our latest innovations that help Take Live Content Further™, including:

  • Broadcast-quality, AI-automated and multi-camera sports production
  • Creating content more efficiently with wireless REMI and all-IP cloud production
  • Hybrid IP/COFDM applications
  • 5G camera control and video systems
  • Strategies for monetizing more content across more platforms
  • OB Truck solutions
  • Airborne video downlinks

If you would like to reserve a time to meet that fits your schedule, we would be pleased to accommodate you. Contact us to arrange a convenient time slot with one of our onsite team members.

We look forward to seeing you there!

